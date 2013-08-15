"United Arab Emirates Tourism Report Q3 2013" Now Available at Fast Market Research

New Consumer Goods market report from Business Monitor International: "United Arab Emirates Tourism Report Q3 2013"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2013 -- The UAE Tourism Report examines the significant long-term potential offered by the tourism industry, but highlights the potential downward pressure that regional uncertainty could have on arrival numbers as the political landscape changes. In recent years, ongoing political instability across the Middle East and North Africa region has greatly benefited destinations that are considered 'safe havens' for both leisure travellers and investors, such as the UAE.
In this context, 2012 was a strong year for the UAE's tourism sector, with arrivals having reached around 11mn, according to media reports. Of this total, the vast majority (8mn) travelled to Dubai, with Abu Dhabi welcoming some 2mn and the remaining 1mn visitors spread across the other five emirates. The UAE performed well across both the leisure and business travel segments, with its well developed tourism infrastructure and stable political situation both boosting its attractiveness as a travel destination.
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Saudi Arabia continues to be the main contributor of tourists to the UAE, but BMI also forecasts strong growth in arrivals from India over our forecast period to 2017, this partly reflecting greater numbers of Indians coming to work in the emirate. Higher arrivals from India also mean that BMI sees Asia Pacific replacing the Middle East as the largest source region for UAE over the coming years, reflecting the growing wealth of Asia coupled with increased business travel and significant numbers of workers coming to UAE from nations like India and Pakistan.
In terms of total arrivals, this quarter BMI maintains its forecast for a 10% increase over 2013, followed by a further 33.8% increase over the 2013-2017 period, implying total arrivals of almost 16mn by the end of our forecast period in 2017. The hospitality sector looks set to grow in tandem with tourist arrivals. BMI forecasts that there will be about 63,690 hotel rooms in the UAE by 2017, with occupancy rates remaining just under the 75% mark.
In May 2013 Dubai's ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, issued a new decree that will govern the licensing and classification of hotel establishments in Dubai. BMI welcomes this move to improve the quality of information being provided to tourists visiting Dubai. According to media reports, the hotel classification system had not been overhauled since 1998, a time when Dubai's tourism sector was a great deal smaller than it is today.
Overall, BMI remains highly optimistic about the outlook for the UAE's tourism industry at the mid-point of 2013. The country is planning significant increases in the national hotel room supply, while airport capacity is also set to increase rapidly.
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