United Arab Emirates (UAE) Is the Largest Insurance Industry in the Gulf Corporation Council (GCC) Region: ResearchMoz.us

ResearchMoz.us include new market research report"The Insurance Industry in UAE, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016 " to its huge collection of research reports.
Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/24/2013 -- The report provides in-depth industry analysis, information and insights of the insurance industry in the UAE, including:
The UAE insurance industrys growth prospects by insurance segments and sub-segments
The competitive landscape in the UAE insurance industry
The current trends and drivers of the UAE insurance industry
The challenges facing the UAE insurance industry
The regulatory framework of the UAE insurance industry
Summary
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is the largest insurance industry in the Gulf Corporation Council (GCC) region. The industry is highly fragmented and comprises a large number of domestic and foreign competitors, which mostly cater to the insurance requirements of expatriate population. The Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), an onshore free financial zone, has developed as an important hub for foreign insurance companies to access the UAEs industry. Non-life is the main segment in the industry with share of 57% of gross written premium in 2011. Over the forecast period, expansion of the non-oil sector, a rising young population, construction activity and the growth of the real estate market will support industry expansion. The introduction of compulsory health insurance has attracted the attention of the regional insurers. In Abu Dhabi, health insurance is mandatory for all expatriates and UAE nationals working or living in the emirate.
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the insurance industry in UAE:
It provides historical values for UAE insurance industry for the reports 20072011 review period and forecast figures for the 20112016 forecast period
It offers a detailed analysis of the key segments and sub-segments in UAE insurance industry, along with forecasts until 2016
It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, total assets, total investment income and retentions
It profiles the top insurance companies in UAE, and outlines the key regulations affecting them
Reasons To Buy
Make strategic business decisions using in-depth historic and forecast industry data related in the UAE insurance industry and each segment within it
Understand the demand-side dynamics, key trends and growth opportunities within the UAE insurance industry
Assess the competitive dynamics in the the UAE insurance industry
Identify the growth opportunities and market dynamics within key segments
Gain insights into key regulations governing the UAE insurance industry and their impact on companies and the industry's future
Buy a copy of this report @ http://www.researchmoz.us/the-insurance-industry-in-uae-key-trends-and-opportunities-to-2016-report.html
Key Highlights
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is the largest insurance industry in the Gulf Corporation Council (GCC) region
The industry is highly fragmented and comprises a large number of domestic and foreign competitors, which mostly cater to the insurance requirements of the expatriate population
The Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), an onshore free financial zone, has developed as an important hub for foreign insurance companies to access the UAEs industry
Non-life is the main segment in the industry with a 57% share of the gross written premium in 2011
Over the forecast period, expansion of the non-oil sector, a rising young population, construction activity and the growth of the real estate market will support industry expansion
The introduction of compulsory health insurance has attracted the attention of the regional insurers. In Abu Dhabi, health insurance is mandatory for all expatriates and UAE nationals working or living in the UAE
Related Reports
The Insurance Industry in Ukraine, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
The Insurance Industry in Guatemala, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
The Insurance Industry in Cambodia, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017
The Insurance Industry in Cyprus, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017
The Insurance Industry in Tunisia, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
The Insurance Industry in Yemen, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
The Insurance Industry in Moldova, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017
To know more about this reports, please visit @ http://www.researchmoz.us/the-insurance-industry-in-uae-key-trends-and-opportunities-to-2016-report.html
Contact: sales@researchmoz.us for further information.