Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of United Arab Emirates Water Report Q4 2013 market report to its offering

Growth of the economy, water demand and shrinking natural resources are pressuring the

existing water infrastructure and create the possibility of a future supply shortfall. The leadership is keenly

aware of this and have set out a strategy to focus on expanding production and improving efficiency. We

believe that this presents numerous opportunities for investment in the future.

Growth of the economy, water demand and shrinking natural resources are pressuring the existing water

infrastructure and create the possibility of a future supply shortfall. The finite natural water resources and

ongoing economic and cultural growth in the UAE have elevated the importance of modernising and

expanding the water sector for both the government and the private sector.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/139750/united-arab-emirates-water-report-q4-2013.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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