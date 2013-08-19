Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of United Arab Emirates Water Report Q4 2013 market report to its offering
Growth of the economy, water demand and shrinking natural resources are pressuring the
existing water infrastructure and create the possibility of a future supply shortfall. The leadership is keenly
aware of this and have set out a strategy to focus on expanding production and improving efficiency. We
believe that this presents numerous opportunities for investment in the future.
Growth of the economy, water demand and shrinking natural resources are pressuring the existing water
infrastructure and create the possibility of a future supply shortfall. The finite natural water resources and
ongoing economic and cultural growth in the UAE have elevated the importance of modernising and
expanding the water sector for both the government and the private sector.
To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit
http://www.reportstack.com/product/139750/united-arab-emirates-water-report-q4-2013.html
Contact:
Roger Campbell
contactus@reportstack.com
Naperville
Illinois
United States
Ph: 888-789-6604
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