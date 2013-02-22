Washington, D.C. -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2013 -- A GSA Schedule contract is a quick, efficient buying vehicle. Vendors who have done business with the government in the past are being urged by buyers to "get on a Schedule" if they want to continue to sell to the federal government. The government spent over $40 billion in 2008 with companies that were directly contracted with the government through the General Services Administration (GSA). With 23% of all government expenditures federally mandated to be made with small businesses, becoming a certified vendor for government buyers often proves extremely valuable.



With a budget of more than $500 billion, the U.S. government is the largest consumer of products and services in the world. Federal, state and regional agencies represent a tremendous market for small businesses. Many businesses have learned that government contracting work can be a steady and reliable source of income since the government must continue business in both good times and bad.



The U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) is the purchasing agent for the government with an annual procurement spend of tens of billions of dollars. The role of the agency is to simplify the buying process and to aggregate the government’s buying power to achieve the best value for the hundreds of federal agencies, as well as state and local buyers who are eligible to participate.



Michael Pirolo with United Consulting Specialists says “It’s a huge advantage to hire a consultant who has worked as a procurement professional for the federal government or, better yet, has worked at GSA, because they know what the agency is really looking for,” Ruiz says. “An experienced consultant can organize your responses, submit your application and help manage the phases of additional information requests in a timely manner.”



For more information visit United Consulting Specialists on the web www.unitedconsultingspecialists.biz or call (202) 756-1825 in Washington, DC.