United Kingdom Autos Report Q2 2013 - New Market Report

New Transportation market report from Business Monitor International: "United Kingdom Autos Report Q2 2013"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2013 -- In 2012, BMI estimates that passenger car sales increased 5.3% in 2012. Consumer confidence increased moderately over the year, although we believe it remained relatively subdued. This partly drove the rise in passenger car sales, but we believe that the main causes were large pent-up demand in the market and heavy discounting by auto companies.
In 2013, we forecast passenger car sales to increase 4.2% on the back of modest improvements in private consumption, price cuts from car sellers and pent-up demand.
In 2012, BMI estimates that light commercial vehicle (LCV) sales declined 7.9%. Business sentiment and manufacturing activity in the country remain relatively weak, and this has dampened LCV sales over the year. In 2013, we forecast a decline of 2% in this segment on the back of a continuation of this relatively bearish outlook.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
BMI maintains a relatively bullish forecast for vehicle production in the UK, particularly compared with output levels in many other European countries. This view has been informed by our positive outlook for the domestic passenger car segment and our expectation of a slowdown in the decline in the European passenger car segment. We expect commercial vehicle production to decline over the year, however, but this constitutes a relatively small proportion of total vehicle output.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Transportation research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- United Kingdom Autos Report Q2 2013
- United Kingdom Freight Transport Report 2013
- United Kingdom Tourism Report Q2 2013
- United Kingdom Agribusiness Report Q2 2013
- United Kingdom Metals Report Q2 2013
- United Kingdom Business Forecast Report Q3 2013
- United Kingdom Food & Drink Report Q2 2013
- United Kingdom Petrochemicals Report Q2 2013
- United Kingdom Commercial Banking Report Q2 2013
- United Kingdom Infrastructure Report Q2 2013