New Country Reports market report from Business Monitor International: "United Kingdom Business Forecast Report Q3 2013"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/17/2013 -- The economy is recovering, but with fiscal cuts looming and unemployment stubbornly high, the rate of growth will be fairly tepid.
Given the marked slowdown in domestic and global economic activity we expect the Bank of England to raise the asset purchase program ceiling to GBP500bn from GBP375bn at present.
Despite numerous ructions between the ruling Conservatives and Liberal Democrats, we expect the coalition government to hold firm through to the next parliamentary election in 2015.
Major Forecast Changes
There are no major forecast changes this quarter.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Key Risks To Outlook
Downside Risks To Medium-Term Growth: There are significant downside risks to our economic growth forecasts, particularly stemming from the impact of fiscal consolidation and the eurozone sovereign debt crisis.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Country Reports research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- United States Business Forecast Report Q3 2013
- United Arab Emirates Business Forecast Report Q3 2013
- Brazil Business Forecast Report Q3 2013
- India Business Forecast Report Q3 2013
- Croatia Business Forecast Report Q3 2013
- Germany Business Forecast Report Q3 2013
- Philippines Business Forecast Report Q3 2013
- Chile Business Forecast Report Q3 2013
- Kuwait Business Forecast Report Q3 2013
- Cote d'Ivoire Business Forecast Report Q3 2013