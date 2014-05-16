Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2014 -- New report, "United Kingdom Cardiovascular Prosthetic Devices Market Outlook to 2020", provides key market data on the United Kingdom Cardiovascular Prosthetic Devices market. The report provides value, in millions of US dollars, and volume (in units) and average price data (in US dollars), within market categories - Cardiac Valve Repairs and Septal Occluders.



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The report also provides company shares and distribution shares data for each of these market categories, and global corporate-level profiles of the key market participants, pipeline products, and news and deals related to the Cardiovascular Prosthetic Devices market wherever available.



The data in the report is derived from dynamic market forecast models. GlobalData uses epidemiology and capital equipment-based models to estimate and forecast the market size. The objective is to provide information that represents the most up-to-date data of the industry possible.



The epidemiology-based forecasting model makes use of epidemiology data gathered from research publications and primary interviews with physicians to establish the target patient population and treatment flow patterns for individual diseases and therapies. Using prevalence and incidence data and diagnosed and treated population, the epidemiology-based forecasting model arrives at the final numbers.



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Scope



Market size for Cardiovascular Prosthetic Devices categories - Cardiac Valve Repairs and Septal Occluders.

Annualized market revenue (USD million), volume (units) and average selling price ($) data for the market categories. Data is provided from 2005 to 2012 and forecast to 2020.

2012 company shares and distribution shares data for the market category.

Global corporate-level profiles of key companies operating within the United Kingdom Cardiovascular Prosthetic Devices market.

Key players covered include Medtronic, Inc., Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, St. Jude Medical, Inc. and Sorin Group.



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Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies.

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Develop investment strategies by identifying the key market segments expected to register strong growth in the near future.



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