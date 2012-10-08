United Kingdom Cider Market Insights 2012

Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2012 -- ReportReserve announces the inclusion of its new report published by Canadean.



Comprising of textual analysis and data tables, this in-depth and exclusive country report from Canadean provides a comprehensive view of the cider industry structure including analysis and profiles on trade mark owners and local operators. Brand volumes and market share are given by price segment, alcoholic strength and type (e.g. apple, pear, flavored). Consumption volumes are provided by pack mix (type, material, refill ability, pack size) and distribution channel (on- and off-premise). Other information includes market valuation/pricing data and new products are identified. All supported by market commentary.



Introduction and Landscape

Why was the report written?

The 2012 United Kingdom Cider Market Insights report is a high level market research report on the UK cider industry. Published by Canadean, this report provides an excellent way of gaining an in-depth understanding of the dynamics and structure of the market. The report covers total market (on- and off-premise) and includes valuable insight and analysis on cider market trends, brands, brewers, packaging, distribution channels, market valuation and pricing.



What is the current market landscape and what is changing?

The UK has a long tradition of cider consumption but historically this has been restricted to certain regions; the West Country and the North East where consumers enjoy a sweeter cider. Today, cider is reaching out to new parts of the UK and this is helping to sustain category growth. The category saw a 1% increase in 2011. However, if you discount the flavored cider figures, then the apple and pear ciders (perry) have actually seen a very small decline for the year.



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?

Flavored ciders were led by two Swedish brands that are helping to drive the market growth in 2012. The market may have been affected by the popularity of Halewood's Crabbies. New entry Stella Cidre (A-BInBev) successfully brought new drinkers into the category, and combined with a hot dry April, cider sales broke records for this month. The cider boom in April was an important factor in the overall growth for the year



What makes this report unique and essential to read?

The United Kingdom Cider Market Insight report is designed for clients needing a quality in-depth understanding of the dynamics and structure of the cider market. The report provides a much more granular and detailed data set than our competitors.



Key Features and Benefits

This report provides readers with an excellent way of gaining a thorough understanding of the dynamics and structure of the UK cider market.



This report provides readers with in-depth data on market segmentation: mainstream, premium, super premium, discount; alcoholic strength; type.



This report provides data and analysis of the performance of both domestic and imported brands and reports on new product activity in 2011.



This report provides an analysis of industry structure, reports on company volumes and selected company profiles.



This report provides distribution channel data (on- vs. off-premise) and discusses the latest trends in the key sub-channels. Packaging data includes consumption volumes by pack material, type, size, refillable vs. non-refillable. Market valuation data and selected pricing data are also included.



Key Market Issues

The lines between FABs and modern ciders are becoming increasingly blurred. The consumer base is very similar with many young drinkers switching between the two. Currently ciders are faring better but as Crabbies has shown, cider may well lose out if the pendulum swings the other way.



Cider has a reputation for being very weather-sensitive.



White ciders, which had initially been offered as a premium proposition, continue to fade to well under 10% of the market. These strong ciders tarnished the good name of cider and for many years prompted the category to struggle with image problems. They will be hard hit by the minimum pricing. CandC Group has followed Heineken UK's lead and decided to leave the segment.



Main players lose volume and share as smaller brands drive innovation.



In the on-premise the cider market was handicapped by the continued deterioration of the packaged segment. Halewood's Crabbies has gained good listings in the on-trade and is a thorn in the side of the over-ice brands. Strongbow, the leading draught brand by quite some way, dropped back but this was compensated for by the rise of Stowford Press and Thatchers Gold.



Key Highlights

The vogue segment today is flavored cider, it is drawing drinkers from other alcoholic categories into the cider arena. Kopparberg and Rekorderlig have been instrumental in developing this segment but as with pear ciders, the big packaged players have also been attracted into the category.



Many were surprised by the decision of A-BInbev UK to introduce a cider under the Stella Artois umbrella but the brand performed strongly. The brand had an inevitable spike in sales at the beginning but has since proved that it has put down roots, and brought new drinkers into the category.



Glass was the main winner in terms of packaging, with Ardagh glass reporting that its glass cider production, in units, grew from a small initial base by as much as 88%. This will have been further helped by the jump in glass imports due to Kopparberg and Rekorderlig.



The fact that it is the higher end ciders that are performing so strongly has meant that, while volume may only be edging forward, value is rising significantly.



Magners is reported to be back in value growth for the first time in five years: this year's volume growth did not come by sacrificing value. The brand continues to be innovative and has made considerable gains in the draught market.



