"United Kingdom Cider Market Insights 2012" Now Available at Fast Market Research

Comprising of textual analysis and data tables, this in-depth and exclusive country report from Canadean provides a comprehensive view of the cider industry structure including analysis and profiles on trade mark owners and local operators. Brand volumes and market share are given by price segment, alcoholic strength and type (e.g. apple, pear, flavored). Consumption volumes are provided by pack mix (type, material, refill ability, pack size) and distribution channel (on- and off-premise). Other information includes market valuation/pricing data and new products are identified. All supported by market commentary.
The 2012 United Kingdom Cider Market Insights report is a high level market research report on the UK cider industry. Published by Canadean, this report provides an excellent way of gaining an in-depth understanding of the dynamics and structure of the market. The report covers total market (on- and off-premise) and includes valuable insight and analysis on cider market trends, brands, brewers, packaging, distribution channels, market valuation and pricing.
The UK has a long tradition of cider consumption but historically this has been restricted to certain regions; the West Country and the North East where consumers enjoy a sweeter cider. Today, cider is reaching out to new parts of the UK and this is helping to sustain category growth. The category saw a 1% increase in 2011. However, if you discount the flavored cider figures, then the apple and pear ciders (perry) have actually seen a very small decline for the year.
Flavored ciders were led by two Swedish brands that are helping to drive the market growth in 2012. The market may have been affected by the popularity of Halewood's Crabbies. New entry Stella Cidre (A-BInBev) successfully brought new drinkers into the category, and combined with a hot dry April, cider sales broke records for this month. The cider boom in April was an important factor in the overall growth for the year
The United Kingdom Cider Market Insight report is designed for clients needing a quality in-depth understanding of the dynamics and structure of the cider market. The report provides a much more granular and detailed data set than our competitors.
This report provides readers with an excellent way of gaining a thorough understanding of the dynamics and structure of the UK cider market.
This report provides readers with in-depth data on market segmentation: mainstream, premium, super premium, discount; alcoholic strength; type.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: ?ASTON MANOR BREWERY?, CandC GROUP PLC?, HEINEKEN UK(HP BULMER)?, ? Aspalls, Brothers Drinks Co Ltd, ? Merrydown (SHS), Kopparbergs Cider, Thatchers Cider Co, H Weston and Sons Ltd
