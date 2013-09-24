Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of United Kingdom Cider Market Insights 2013 market report to its offering

Product Synopsis

Comprising of textual analysis and data tables, this in-depth and exclusive country report from provides a comprehensive view of the cider industry structure including analysis and profiles on trade mark owners and local operators. Brand volumes and market share are given by price segment, alcoholic strength and type (e.g. apple, pear, flavoured). Consumption volumes are provided by pack mix (type, material, refill ability, pack size) and distribution channel (on- and off-premise). Other information includes market valuation/pricing data and new products are identified. All supported by market commentary.



Introduction and Landscape

Why was the report written?

The 2013 United Kingdom Cider Market Insights report is a high level market research report on the UK cider industry. Published by , this report provides an excellent way of gaining an in-depth understanding of the dynamics and structure of the market. The report covers total market (on- and off-premise) and includes valuable insight and analysis on cider market trends, brands, brewers, packaging, distribution channels, market valuation and pricing.



What is the current market landscape and what is changing?

The market for ciders fell by approaching 2% in 2012 in spite of an extraordinary surge in demand for flavored cider.



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?

Conventional cider saw a drop ahead of the overall category last year. The year was shaped by the unusually wet summer and a poor trading period at Christmas. Volumes were also eroded by some price pointing in the supermarkets.



What makes this report unique and essential to read?

The United Kingdom Cider Market Insight report is designed for clients needing a quality in-depth understanding of the dynamics and structure of the cider market. The report provides a much more granular and detailed data set than our competitors.



Key Features and Benefits

This report provides readers with an excellent way of gaining a thorough understanding of the dynamics and structure of the UK cider market.



This report provides readers with in-depth data on market segmentation: mainstream, premium, super premium, discount; alcoholic strength; type.



This report provides data and analysis of the performance of both domestic and imported brands and reports on new product activity in 2012.



This report provides an analysis of industry structure, reports on company volumes and selected company profiles.



This report provides distribution channel data (on- vs. off-premise) and discusses the latest trends in the key sub-channels. Packaging data includes consumption volumes by pack material, type, size, refillable vs. non-refillable. Market valuation data and selected pricing data are also included.



Key Market Issues

2012 had an especially wet summer which undoubtedly hurt the cider category.



Consumer spending continued to be hindered by the on-going economic situation.



Drunk over ice, Magners was the founding father of these so called 'modern ciders'. These beverages have appealed to a wider audience and blurred the line between FABs and cider.



White cider, which had initially been offered as a premium proposition, continue to fade to well under 10% of the market. These strong ciders tarnished the good name of cider and for many years prompted the category to struggle with image problems.



Interest in cider is growing around the world with many operators looking to these new markets to expand their businesses.



Key Highlights

The market is being driven by the so called modern ciders, of which flavored products are at the forefront. Modern ciders are descendants of the Magners brand.



The rise in 'modern ciders' has come at the expense of FABs, just as the rise of FABs in the nineties came largely at the expense of cider.



The key segment movement in 2012 was the rise of flavored cider, which has now overtaken the pear segment.



The arrival of Kopparberg reignited the pear segment and its success prompted Magners, Bulmers, Stella Cidre and Strongbow among others to introduce pear variants.



A new pear variant and a lower 5.0% Abv could not prevent Strongbow falling steeply last year.



Companies Mentioned



ASTON MANOR BREWERY, ? Aston Manor Brewery Brand Volumes, 2008-2012, ? CandC GROUP PLC, ? CandC Group Brand Volumes, 2008-2012, ? Gaymers Cider Company Brands Volumes, 2008-2012 ,? Wm Magners Ltd Brand Volumes, 2008-2012 ,? HEINEKEN UK(HP BULMER)



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/141608/united-kingdom-cider-market-insights-2013.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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