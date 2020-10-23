Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2020 -- The report focuses on the historical and present market growth United Kingdomly as well as at a regional level. United Kingdom research on United Kingdom Commercial Real Estate Industry presents a detailed market overview considering segmentations based on types, application and regions. The report also sheds light on the market dynamics like market concentration and maturity study which point towards the potential business opportunities for the key players. For strategic decision making the market sizing and growth rate from 2020-2026 are also provided



Growth in the size of the UK economy in terms of GDP has averaged 1.3% (on an annualized basis) till Q2 2019. The economic growth in the UK remains modest at 1.2% in 2019.



The UK commercial real estate market will continue to support demand for both occupational and investment stock because of its strong fundamentals of low unemployment, currency advantage and the tight supply of occupational and investment stock.



Provided the tight supply in the occupational market, prime rents are likely to come under upward pressure in certain markets this year. Uncertainty about Brexit has kept investors careful in spite of ample liquidity and relatively high yields.



However, demand for the office sector fell during Q3 2019, only a modest decline. Meanwhile, the demand for industrial space continued to rise, although the increase was only marginal. Alongside this, the availability of leasable space is unchanged across the industrial sector, marking a slight departure from the uninterrupted run of declining supply being reported since 2013. At the same time, vacancies are still rising sharply across the retail portion of the market, while the availability of office space also marks off up again. This prompted another increase in incentive packages on offer to tenants in both instances



Tenant demand is healthy across the UK, with little indication of weakening sentiment. Lack of available stock is one of the barriers to commercial real estate in the UK.



The prominent players in the United Kingdom Commercial Real Estate market are:



Land Securities Group PLC, Segro Plc, British Land, Derwent London, Hammerson, Capital & Counties Properties Plc, Real Estate Agencies and Trusts, Shaftesbury Plc, Tritax Big Box Reit Plc, Unite Group Plc, Other Companies(startups, associations, etc.), Wayhome, AskPorter, Landbay, Thirdfort, RentProfile



United Kingdom Commercial Real Estate Market Overview



Growing Investment in Industrial and Logistics Real Estate in the UK



The UK provides a stable and secure political environment for commercial property investors across the globe by earning their trust and confidence. There is a huge investment by investors in industrial and logistics real estate due to its rising demand in the country.



The industrial and logistics real estate market continue to be extremely robust. Leasing and investment are showing marginal growth at the beginning of 2019, although rents continue to rise across the country.



There is increasing demand from people to buy in prime locations near economic centers blended with growth in online-centric companies which has put pressure on industrial and logistic investors and developers in the country.



The East Midlands has the highest volume of development, with four constructions of over half a million square feet to be completed in 2019. In the South West, all four new industrial and logistic developments are being constructed in Bristol.



Declining Vacancy Rates and Increasing Rents of Office Spaces in London



Rents for new and refitted Grade A space in most parts of the West End, Midtown, South Bank, City, and City fringe are expected to rise by 2020. This is mainly driven by low vacancy and stronger than anticipated post-Brexit vote occupier demand. Due to disparity in real estate costs, occupiers are migrating towards eastward regions to the City and City fringe sub-markets where the office spaces rents are cheaper.



In London, availability fell for the second consecutive quarter reflecting a vacancy rate of 4.56%. The relative lack of speculative space in the near-term pipeline will most likely keep vacancy rates in check during 2019. In the UK regions, office availability fell to its lowest level for 13 years. There is now a vacancy rate of 7.1%. The supply of new space is particularly low and, as in London, will be placed under downward pressure by the tight pipeline. The vacancy rate for new and refurbished space is just 1.3%.



