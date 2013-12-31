United Kingdom Defence & Security Report Q1 2014 - New Report Available

Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "United Kingdom Defence & Security Report Q1 2014", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/31/2013 -- BMI's United Kingdom Defence and Security report for Q114 examines all facets of the country's defence community, including its armed forces, defence industry, security threats, strategic aspirations and defence budget. The UK government is currently involved in performing significant cuts to the country's defence budget; the report examines these in detail, and their likely effects.
Significant activity has been witnessed at the international level for the UK during Q413. The country was instrumental in negotiating a multilateral deal in September 2013 for the UN's Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons to identify, catalogue, remove and dismantle chemical weapons stocks held by the Syrian government. These weapons were used to attack civilians on the outskirts of the capital Damascus in August 2013. This decommissioning work is expected to be completed by mid-2014.
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The UK has also been involved in multilateral talks as part of a European Union delegation, with the United States, Russia, China and Iran, to secure an interim deal which will see some sanctions against Iran being lifted. This will be in return for the Islamic Republic agreeing to inspections and the imposition of safeguards on several of the country's nuclear facilities. This agreement is being heralded as an important reduction in tensions between Iran and the international community.
At the domestic level, Scotland's first minister, Scottish National Party leader Alex Salmond, has unveiled a White Paper detailing the shape and organisation of an independent Scotland. This includes proposals for the future of Scottish regiments currently in the British Army and nuclear submarines based north of the English border. The White Paper will effectively serve as a manifesto for the SNP as it begins campaigning ahead of a 2014 referendum on independence. Furthermore, the UK's latest law enforcement organisation, the National Crime Agency (NCA) was activated in October 2013. With a complement of 4,500 officers, the NCA's remit covers organised crime and border policing.
Since BMI's Q413 report, we have information regarding:
- Supplies of new Royal Air Force (RAF) strategic freighter aircraft;
- Procurements of new training aircraft for the Royal Navy and RAF;
- Deliveries of electronic intelligence aircraft to the RAF;
- Procurement of new armoured vehicles for the British Army;
- The latest developments regarding the Royal Navy's forthcoming aircraft carriers.
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