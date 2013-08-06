"United Kingdom Defence & Security Report Q3 2013" Published

New Defense market report from Business Monitor International: "United Kingdom Defence & Security Report Q3 2013"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2013 -- BMI's UK Defence & Security Report for Q3 2013 examines how the UK is continuing to fulfil these obligations in spite of the decreasing size of its defence budget and its armed forces. It also examines the UK's continuing redefinition of its strategic posture and its role in global military affairs; a role that is still arguably undefined since the United Kingdom's withdrawal from its military bases east of the Suez Canal in the late 1960s.
At the strategic level, this quarter's Defence & Security report will conclude that the definition of the UK's role in this regard is, in some ways, still yet to be defined. Moreover, it states that the UK is able to continue to maintain a robust defence manufacturing and services base in spite of defence budget cuts.
The UK's defence posture continues to enable the country to project power around the world at a time and place of the government's choosing. To this end, it is one of the few countries that is able to do this, and arguably the only other Western European country, alongside France, which maintains an expeditionary capability in this regard. As budget cuts begin to have a real effect within the UK armed forces, the government and the service chiefs will have to take tough decisions on the capabilities that they wish to retain, and those that they feel they can either do without permanently, or for a limited time. The UK will have to continue to invest in its defence relationship with France as this is one way in which the cost of materiel can be reduced for both countries.
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Over the last quarter, BMI has revised a number of aspects of this report. To this end, BMI has added detailed discussions of:
- Latest procurement activity during Q213 across the British Army, Royal Air Force and the Royal Navy.
- Updated details regarding domestic threats from Islamist elements and right-wing extremists in the United Kingdom.
- Provided information regarding the latest defence posture changes in the United Kingdom, in particular, the British Army's planned withdrawal from Germany by circa-2019.
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