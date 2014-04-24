Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of United Kingdom Information Technology Report Q2 2014 market report to its offering

The UK IT market remains a lucrative location for vendors in Europe, as home to one of the

largest public sector outsourcing markets. There are also areas of fast growth, particularly around

emerging technologies such as datacentres and cloud services and Big Data that are subject to government

support. There is however significant downside, as spending is squeezed by fiscal austerity measures,

fragile business and consumer confidence, and a decline in desktop and notebook shipments. Furthermore,

the failure of high profile public IT projects in recent years has heightened public scepticism about further

projects. Taking these factors into account, UK IT spending is forecast to increase 3.0%, to GBP55.1bn in

2014, slightly faster growth than forecast in the previous update, as the macroeconomic environment shows

signs of strengthening.

Headline Expenditure Projections:

? Computer Hardware Sales: GBP112.1bn in 2013 to GBP112.28bn in 2014, +1.7% in local currency

terms. A boom in tablet sales has offset the decline in purchases of desktop and notebooks, but with the

tablet market heading towards saturation growth will decelerate from 2014.

? Software Sales: GBP7.632bn in 2013 to GBP7.864bn in 2014, +3.0% in local currency terms. Software

spending growth is occurring in key areas, such as security solutions and big data analytics, while

Windows 8/8.1 upgrades are also a factor.



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http://www.reportstack.com/product/153194/united-kingdom-information-technology-report-q2-2014.html

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