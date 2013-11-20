United Kingdom Information Technology Report Q4 2013 - New Study Released

New Computer Technology research report from Business Monitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/20/2013 -- The maturity of the UK IT market means that growth rates are slower than in emerging markets, but the country remains a lucrative location for vendors. There are areas of faster growth in emerging technologies, such as tablets, investment in datacentres, Big Data, the internet of things and uptake of cloud computing services. However, there is also downside, as spending is squeezed by fiscal austerity measures, fragile business and consumer confidence, and a decline in desktop and notebook shipments. Taking these factors into account, UK IT spending is forecast to increase 2.4%, to GBP53.449bn in 2013, slightly faster growth than forecast in the previous update, as the macroeconomic environment shows signs of strengthening. The IT market should see improvements as the economy moves further out of recession over the medium term and we expect total spending to reach GBP59.982bn by the end of our fiveyear forecast period to 2017.
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Headline Expenditure Projections
- Computer Hardware Sales: GBP11.748bn in 2012 to GBP11.972bn in 2013, +1.9% in local currency terms. Tablet sales are booming in 2013, but they are cannibalising sales of relatively more expensive desktops and notebooks, limiting increases in market value.
- Software Sales: GBP7.571bn in 2012 to GBP7.739bn in 2013, +2.2% in local currency terms. Software spending growth is occurring in key areas, such as security solutions and big data analytics, while Windows upgrades are also a factor.
- IT Services Sales: GBP32.893bn in 2012 to GBP33.737bn in 2013, +2.6% in local currency terms. Outsourcing demand from the public sector remains strong, despite fiscal austerity, while cloud computing services uptake is a growth opportunity for vendors.
Risk/Reward Rating
The UK's score is 82.2 out of 100.0. The UK ranks first in our latest Europe IT Industry Risk/Reward Ratings (RRR) table, still ahead of Germany, France and Sweden.
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