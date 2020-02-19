Luxury Foodservice in the United Kingdom

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/19/2020 -- Luxury foodservice is a very small but growing category within luxury goods in the UK. Whilst online channels drive an increasing percentage of total sales of personal luxury goods, offline experiential retail is simultaneously growing in importance amongst consumers in the digital age. Branded restaurants, cafés and bars offer an immersive and multisensory experience to consumers, prompting both heritage brands and luxury retailers to tap into the foodservice opportunity.



Luxury Foodservice in United Kingdom report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Luxury Foodservice market at a national level.



Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.



PROSPECTS



LUXURY FOODSERVICE CONTINUES TO GROW



Luxury foodservice is still a small category but it continues to grow in the UK. Whilst online channels and social media presence become increasingly crucial in driving sales of personal luxury goods, customers are also demanding captivating, multisensory and seamless brand experiences.



EXPERIENTIAL LUXURY IS ESSENTIAL FOR HERITAGE BRANDS



Experiential luxury, especially related to foodservice, is becoming a significant trend within the luxury sphere as consumers, particularly, millennials prefer to spend their money on enjoyable life experiences such as travel or trendy restaurant meals rather than products. Status is no longer measured by owning things, rather, it is measured by where an individual is, who they are with and what they are doing.



FOODSERVICE FEEDS INTO THE DEMOCRATISATION OF LUXURY



In a saturated luxury market, luxury brands have to find distinctive ways of capturing consumer interest and loyalty. Younger consumers in particular prefer to buy from brands that share the same values.



