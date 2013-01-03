"United Kingdom Metals Report Q4 2012" Now Available at Fast Market Research

New Materials research report from Business Monitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2013 -- BMI's UK Metals Report for Q4 2012 examines how British steelmakers are responding to a high cost, high risk environment in the short-term and the long-term challenges posed by a structural change in the global steel market with a great focus on quality and niche production over large volume continuous casting. The report also assesses prospects for growth in an increasingly volatile external market as well as domestic stagnation, but warns the chief challenge to competitiveness will remain the UK's high electricity prices, which are putting margins under pressure.
In the first seven months of 2012, British crude steel output fell 2.9% y-o-y to 5.63mn tonnes (mnt), one of the worst performances in the EU. This follows declines of 2.4% and 3.6% in 2011 and 2010, respectively, underlining the ongoing weakness of the steel industry as it struggles with a stagnant domestic economy and poor export performance. However, performance from May strengthened, due in large part to the restart in April of slab production at the Sahaviriya Steel Industries' (SSI) plant in Teesside.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Production will be dragged down by continued weakness in domestic manufacturing. A sustained contraction in the construction industry going into 2013 represents a significant downside risk for British steelmaking. Austerity measures introduced by the new coalition government have compounded the uncertainties facing the construction industry with fears that reduced spending will depress steel demand.
Although a recovery is anticipated in 2013, production levels are still well down on the levels seen before the 2008 financial crisis, which led to a collapse in activity in the steel industry. Strong growth will come from a low base and the industry will not return to pre-2008 levels over the forecast period.
Over the last quarter BMI has revised the following forecasts/views:
- SSI's contribution to overall production has prompted BMI to revise its crude steel output growth forecast for 2012 from -3.0% to -1.5%.
- A stabilisation of the economy, restocking and plant restarts should lead the recovery in the British steel industry in 2013 when BMI forecasts output should increase 10% to 10.3mnt and domestic crude steel consumption rise 4.5% to 10.1mnt.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Materials research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- United Kingdom Petrochemicals Report Q4 2012
- United States Metals Report Q4 2012
- United States Mining Report Q4 2012
- Precious Metals & Minerals - North America (NAFTA) Industry Guide
- South Africa Metals Report Q4 2012
- Poland Metals Report Q4 2012
- Romania Metals Report Q4 2012
- France Metals Report Q4 2012
- Metals & Mining in the United Kingdom
- United Kingdom Agribusiness Report Q4 2012