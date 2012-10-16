United Kingdom Orthopedic Devices Market Outlook to 2018 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2012 -- United Kingdom Orthopedic Devices Market Outlook to 2018 - Arthroscopy, Cranio Maxillofacial Fixation (CMF), Hip Reconstruction, Knee Reconstruction, Spinal Surgery, Orthobiologics, Trauma Fixation and Others provides key market data on the United Kingdom Orthopedic Devices market. The report provides value (USD million), volume (units) and average price (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment within 12 market categories - Arthroscopy, Cranio Maxillofacial Fixation (CMF), Hip Reconstruction, Knee Reconstruction, Orthobiologics, Orthopedic Bone Cement and Casting Materials, Orthopedic Braces and Supports, Orthopedic Prosthetics, Orthopedic Tools, Other Joint Reconstruction, Spinal Surgery and Trauma Fixation. The report also provides company shares and distribution shares data for each of the aforementioned market categories. The report is supplemented with global corporate-level profiles of the key market participants with information on company financials and pipeline products, wherever available.
Scope
- Market size and company share data for Orthopedic Devices market categories - Arthroscopy, Cranio Maxillofacial Fixation (CMF), Hip Reconstruction, Knee Reconstruction, Orthobiologics, Orthopedic Bone Cement and Casting Materials, Orthopedic Braces and Supports, Orthopedic Prosthetics, Orthopedic Tools, Other Joint Reconstruction, Spinal Surgery and Trauma Fixation.
- Annualized market revenues (USD million), volume (units) and average price (USD) data for each of the segments and sub-segments within 12 market categories. Data from 2004 to 2011, forecast forward for 7 years to 2018.
- 2011 company shares and distribution shares data for each of the 12 market categories.
- Global corporate-level profiles of key companies operating within the United Kingdom Orthopedic Devicesmarket.
- Key players covered include DePuy, Inc., Smith & Nephew Plc, Stryker Corporation, Zimmer Holdings, Inc., Synthes, Inc., Biomet, Inc. and others.
Reasons to buy
- Develop business strategies by identifying the key market categories and segments poised for strong growth.
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies.
- Design competition strategies by identifying who-stands-where in the United Kingdom Orthopedic Devices competitive landscape.
- Develop capital investment strategies by identifying the key market segments expected to register strong growth in the near future.
- What are the key distribution channels and what’s the most preferred mode of product distribution - Identify, understand and capitalize.
Companies Mentioned
DePuy, Inc. Smith & Nephew Plc Stryker Corporation Zimmer Holdings, Inc. Synthes, Inc. Biomet, Inc. Medtronic, Inc. Arthrex, Inc. B. Braun Medical Inc. Otto Bock HealthCare GmbH Bauerfeind AG Wright Medical Group, Inc. CONMED Corporation Thuasne Cr, S.R.O. Globus Medical, Inc. Genzyme Corporation BSN medical GmbH Ossur hf. Orthofix International N.V. Tornier N.V. ArthroCare Corporation DJO Finance LLC K2M, Inc. Pioneer Surgical Technology, Inc. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. Medartis AG NuVasive, Inc. ApaTech Limited KLS Martin, L.P. Small Bone Innovations, Inc. Seikagaku Corporation
To view table of contents for this market report please visit:
http://www.reportstack.com/product/90397/united-kingdom-orthopedic-devices-market-outlook-to-2018-arthroscopy-cranio-maxillofacial-fixation-cmf-hip-reconstruction-knee-reconstruction-spinal-surgery-orthobiologics-trauma-fixation-and-others.html