Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2014 -- GlobalDatas new report, "United Kingdom Orthopedic Procedures Outlook to 2020", provides key procedures data on the United Kingdom Orthopedic Procedures. The report provides procedure volumes within market categories Hip Replacement Procedures, Knee Replacement Procedures, Shoulder Replacement Procedures, Small Joints Procedures, Arthroscopy Procedures, Cranio Maxillofacial Fixation (CMF) Procedures, Spinal Surgery Procedures, Trauma Fixation Procedures, Orthopedic Prosthetics (Amputation Procedures) and Orthobiologics Procedures (Bone Graft Procedures).



The data in the report is derived from dynamic market forecast models. GlobalData uses epidemiology based models to estimate and forecast the procedure volumes. The objective is to provide information that represents the most up-to-date data of the industry possible.



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The epidemiology-based forecasting model makes use of epidemiology data gathered from research publications and primary interviews with physicians to establish the target patient population and treatment flow patterns for individual diseases and therapies. Using prevalence and incidence data and diagnosed and treated population, the epidemiology-based forecasting model arrives at the final numbers.



Extensive interviews are conducted with key opinion leaders (KOLs), physicians and industry experts to validate the procedure volumes.



Scope



- Procedure volumes data for Orthopedic market categories Hip Replacement Procedures, Knee Replacement Procedures, Shoulder Replacement Procedures, Small Joints Procedures, Arthroscopy Procedures, Cranio Maxillofacial Fixation (CMF) Procedures, Spinal Surgery Procedures, Trauma Fixation Procedures, Orthopedic Prosthetics (Amputation Procedures) and Orthobiologics Procedures (Bone Graft Procedures).

- Projections for each of the market categories. Data is provided from 2005 to 2012 and forecast to 2020.



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1 Table of Contents

1 Table of Contents 2

1.1 List of Tables 4

1.2 List of Figures 5

2 Introduction 6

2.1 What Is This Report About? 6

2.2 Orthopedic Procedures Segmentation 6

2.3 Definitions of Procedures Covered in the Report 8

3 Orthopedic Procedures, United Kingdom 12

3.1 Orthopedic Procedures, United Kingdom, 2005-2020 12

3.2 Orthopedic Procedures Market, United Kingdom, Category Comparison by Procedures, 2005-2020 14

3.3 Orthopedic Procedures, United Kingdom, 2005-2012 16

3.4 Orthopedic Procedures, United Kingdom, 2012-2020 18

4 Arthroscopy Procedures, United Kingdom 20

4.1 Arthroscopy Procedures, United Kingdom, 2005-2012 20

4.2 Arthroscopy Procedures, United Kingdom, 2012-2020 22

5 Cranio Maxillofacial Fixation (CMF) Procedures, United Kingdom 24

5.1 Cranio Maxillofacial Fixation (CMF) Procedures, United Kingdom, 2005-2012 24

5.2 Cranio Maxillofacial Fixation (CMF) Procedures, United Kingdom, 2012-2020 25



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6 Hip Replacement Procedures, United Kingdom 26

6.1 Hip Replacement Procedures, United Kingdom, 2005-2012 26

6.2 Hip Replacement Procedures, United Kingdom, 2012-2020 28

6.2.1 Primary Hip Replacement Procedures (Cemented and Cementless), United Kingdom, 2005-2012 30

6.2.2 Primary Hip Replacement Procedures (Cemented and Cementless), United Kingdom, 2012-2020 32

6.2.3 Primary Hip Replacement Procedures (Unilateral and Bilateral), United Kingdom, 2005-2012 34

6.2.4 Primary Hip Replacement Procedures (Unilateral and Bilateral), United Kingdom, 2012-2020 36

7 Knee Replacement Procedures, United Kingdom 38

7.1 Knee Replacement Procedures, United Kingdom, 2005-2012 38

7.2 Knee Replacement Procedures, United Kingdom, 2012-2020 40

7.2.1 Knee Replacement Procedures (Unilateral and Bilateral), United Kingdom, 2005-2012 42

7.2.2 Knee Replacement Procedures (Unilateral and Bilateral), United Kingdom, 2012-2020 44

7.2.3 Primary Knee Replacement Procedures (Cemented and Cementless), United Kingdom, 2005-2012 46

7.2.4 Primary Knee Replacement Procedures (Cemented and Cementless), United Kingdom, 2012-2020 48

8 Orthobiologics Procedures, United Kingdom 50

8.1 Orthobiologics Procedures, United Kingdom, 2005-2012 50

8.2 Orthobiologics Procedures, United Kingdom, 2012-2020 51

9 Orthopedic Prosthetics, United Kingdom 52

9.1 Amputation Procedures, United Kingdom, 2005-2012 52

9.2 Amputation Procedures, United Kingdom, 2012-2020 54

10 Shoulder Replacement Procedures, United Kingdom 56



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10.1 Shoulder Replacement Procedures, United Kingdom, 2005-2012 56

10.2 Shoulder Replacement Procedures, United Kingdom, 2012-2020 58