Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of United Kingdom Real Estate Report Q3 2013 market report to its offering

This United Kingdom Real Estate report examines the commercial office, retail, industrial and construction

segments. With a focus on the principal cities of London, Manchester and Glasgow, the report covers the

rental market performance in terms of rates and yields and examines how best to maximise returns in the

commercial real estate market, while minimising investment risk and exploring the impact of a variety of

factors weighing heavily on the UK's real estate market.

The commercial sector is under pressure as a result of the country's economic woes, though it has been

more stable than expected. Activity in commercial property has been very slow as businesses and landlords

watch and wait for signs of economic recovery. The office space sub-sector is a stable element of the

segment, with office space in central London experiencing a healthy run of growth. This now looks to be

slowing, but we expect growth to remain positive, as the capital has limited scope for new development and

demand has moved faster than new supply. New retail developments (larger shopping malls) and fierce

competition for high-end retail space in central London are the key growth areas, with other retail spaces as

well as industrial and office spaces showing slower growth rates in the face of broader economic weakness

in the UK.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/138988/united-kingdom-real-estate-report-q3-2013.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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