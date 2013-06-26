United Kingdom Telecommunications Report Q2 2013 - New Report Available

Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "United Kingdom Telecommunications Report Q2 2013", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2013 -- BMI View: It has been an eventful quarter for the UK mobile and fixed-line market. Mobile subscriber numbers returned to growth, according to the latest data from the regulator and operators, and five operators were awarded 4G-compatible spectrum in February 2013. This will mean other firms, in addition to Everything Everywhere, will launch 4G services during the course of the year. Other developments include BSkyB's acquisition of O2's fixed-line and broadband operations, BT's move to acquire additional TV channels from US sports broadcaster ESPN and Vodafone's ambitions to make an acquisition in the German market - media reports suggest the operator is keen to acquire Kabel Deutscheland. Despite the fact that intense competition is putting downward pressure on ARPUs in all sectors, the UK continues to be one of the most dynamic telecoms markets, and a regional leader in terms of our Western Europe Risk/ Reward Ratings.
Key Data
- The mobile market returned to growth in Q412, with 1.4% y-o-y growth offsetting subscription losses in H112. Mobile subscriber penetration increased to 123.7% at the end of December 2012.
- The residential and small business broadband market climbed by 6.5% y-o-y in Q312, according to data from the telecoms regulator Ofcom.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Key Trends And Developments
In February 2013, Ofcom announced the results of its 4G mobile spectrum. Five operators - Vodafone, Everything Everywhere, Telefonica UK, Hutchinson 3G and Niche Spectrum Ventures (a subsidiary of BT Group) - gained spectrum, spending GBP2.3bn in the process.
BSkyB announced in March 2013 that it had reached an agreement with Telefonica UK to acquire O2's fixed-line and broadband business for a total of GBP200mn. The deal, which is subject to regulatory approval, could be closed as soon as April 2013.
