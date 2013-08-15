"United Kingdom Telecommunications Report Q3 2013" Published

Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "United Kingdom Telecommunications Report Q3 2013", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2013 -- The UK market lost 498,000 mobile subscribers in the quarter, as the market continues to lag behind some of its regional peers in terms of penetration. However, there is upside potential for the market as LTE networks are scheduled for launch in the latter half of 2013. This will be welcome news for operators, who continue to report decline in ARPU, in response to competitive pressures and termination rates. Everything Everywhere has reported that its LTE subscriber base passed 500,000 in May 2013, showing that there is demand for the higher value service. In the fixed broadband sector, operators continue to do well through the provision of triple- and quad-play packages, especially BSkyB. BT also reports positive results with regards to its fibre rollout, reaching 15mn UK premises in April 2013, and is currently ahead of schedule. This places the UK second overall in our Q313 Risk/Reward Ratings.
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Key Data
- The mobile market returned to decline in Q113, with subscriptions dropping by 0.6% q-o-q to 77.198mn. However, strong growth in Q412 allowed the mobile market to record positive y-o-y growth of 1.2%, bringing mobile penetration to 122.2% in the year ending in March 2013.
- The residential and small business fixed broadband market climbed by 5.4% y-o-y in Q412, but mobile broadband subscriptions, excluding data-enabled mobile phones, decreased by 2.7% y-o-y according to data from the telecoms regulator Ofcom.
Key Trends And Developments
British Telecom (BT) and Telefonica UK (O2) have signed a deal under which the former will support the launch of telecoms operator O2's 4G services in the UK. Under the 10-year deal, BT will be responsible for the construction of a new high-capacity transmission network.
In news for its fixed broadband segment, in April 2013 BT said its fibre network caters for 15mn UK premises and forecasts it will cover 19mn by Q214. The operator said the GBP2.5bn (US$3.8bn) FTTC rollout is running 18 months ahead of schedule, incorporating between 100,000 and 200,000 new premises into the network each week.
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