Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/31/2013 -- There are 736,000 HNWIs and 11,139 UHNWIs in UK in 2012. This report reviews the performance and asset allocations of HNWIs and Ultra HNWIs in UK and highlights top-performing cities. It also includes an evaluation of the local wealth management market.
Key Highlights
- There were just over 736,000 HNWIs in the UK in 2012. These HNWIs collectively hold US$2,810 billion in wealth which equates to 23% of the total individual wealth held in the country.
- UK HNWIs underperformed compared to the global average during the review period - worldwide HNWI volumes decreased by 0.3% whilst UK HNWI numbers decreased by 4%.
- In 2012, UK HNWI numbers rose by 8.9%, following a decline of 1.0% in 2011.
- Growth in HNWI wealth and volumes are expected to improve over the forecast period. The total number of UK HNWIs is forecast to grow by 43%, to reach over 1,053,037 in 2017. HNWI wealth is projected to grow by 55% to reach US$4,350 billion by 2017.
Scope
- Independent market sizing of UK HNWIs across five wealth bands
- HNWI volume and wealth trends from 2007 to 2012
- HNWI volume and wealth forecasts to 2017
- HNWI and UHNWI asset allocations across 13 asset classes
- Number of UHNWIs in each state and all major cities
- Fastest growing cities and states for UHNWIs (2007-2012)
- Insights into the drivers of HNWI wealth
Reasons to Get This Report
- The WealthInsight Intelligence Center Database is an unparalleled resource and the leading resource of its kind. Compiled and curated by a team of expert research specialists, the database comprises dossiers on over 60,000 HNWIs from around the world.
- The Intelligence Center also includes tracking of wealth and liquidity events as they happen and detailed profiles of major private banks, wealth managers and family offices in each market.
- With the Database as the foundation for our research and analysis, we are able obtain an unsurpassed level of granularity, insight and authority on the HNWI and wealth management universe in each of the countries and regions we cover.
- Report includes comprehensive forecasts to 2017.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Barclays Wealth, Coutts, St James's Place, Hargreaves Lansdown, Brewin Dolphin, Rathbones, GLG Partners, Investec, Smith & Williamson, Lloyds TSB HSBC, Goldman Sachs, UBS, Merrill Lynch, Citi Private Bank, JPMorgan Private Bank, EFG Private Bank, Societe General PB Hambros, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank,
