United Kingdom (UK) Residents Learn How to Improve Kidney Function with Ebook Program

Paramus, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/02/2014 -- There is a program that outlines how to improve kidney function for residents of the United Kingdom which is known as Great Britain. This treatment regimen known as, “The All Natural Kidney Health & Kidney Function Restoration Program” works so well for Great Britain because of the traditional diet of this country. The traditional diet has many foods that are toxic to an injured kidney. If the kidneys are healthy there is no problem. However, if the kidneys are damage people need to limit many of these traditional foods listed below.



By following the list and avoiding or limiting the foods below many people will learn how to improve kidney function. To learn more about how to improve kidney disease for UK residents click the link http://www.healkidneydisease.com



-The English Cheese Board says that there are over 700 varieties, different kinds, of English cheese. There cheese is generally hard, and made from cows' milk. Cheddar cheese, originally made in the village of Cheddar, is by far the most common type, with many different kinds. Cheese is high in potassium and protein which is harder for the kidneys to process.



-Although there is a wide variety of fish that are caught in British, United Kingdom waters, only a few kinds are widely eaten. Cod, haddock, plaice, huss, and skate are the fish and chip favorites. Fish in small amount is okay for the kidneys. However, it contains high amount of protein and therefore, should be limited. Protein stresses the kidneys more because the kidneys have to filter out the waste material of protein. If people reduce the amount of protein in their diet that often leads to improve kidney function.



-Many seaside towns and cities have shellfish stalls located at the beach, harbor, or seafront. The shellfish are served cold and the people add condiments such as salt, pepper, lemon juice, vinegar, Worcestershire sauce, cocktail sauce or hot sauce. Shellfish is high in protein and contains many toxins from the ocean. Therefore, it should be avoided in kidney disease.



-The English tradition of meat pies dates back to the Middle Ages, when an open top pie crust was used as the container for serving the meat and was called a coffyn. Since then, they have been a mainstay of English cooking. These are generally high in protein and sodium. In learning how to improve kidney function people know to avoid meat pies.



-English sausages are colloquially known as "bangers". They are distinctive in that they are usually made from fresh meats and rarely smoked, dried, or strongly flavored. A variant of the sausage is the black pudding, strongly associated with Lancashire similar to the French boudin noir or the Spanish Morcilla. It is not preferred for the kidney because it contains protein and sodium.



-Northern European countries generally have a tradition of salting, smoking, pickling and otherwise preserving foods. All these preserving methods are harmful to a kidney with decreased function.



People of the United Kingdom should limit or avoid many of these traditional foods, now that they know how to improve kidney function. Yes, it is possible to improve kidney function with diet and by avoiding these foods. It can be difficult to stop eating something one has grown accustomed to, but it can drastically improve kidney disease. And once people do that they will feel better and understand how to improve kidney disease with simple easy diet changes.



About Healthy Kidney Publishing

Healthy Kidney Publishing offers programs for improving kidney function such as the All Natural Kidney Health & Kidney Function Restoration Program. This program has been used by people all over the world and the residents of Great Britain respond very well to these diet changes.



Healthy Kidney Publishing offers a free video of over 7 ways to improve kidney health starting today! Visit http://www.healkidneydisease.com



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