United Kingdom Wound Care Management Market Outlook to 2018 New Report

United Kingdom Wound Care Management Market Outlook to 2018 - Advanced Wound Management, Wound Closure Devices, Pressure Relief Devices, Ostomy Drainage Bags and Others provides key market data on the United Kingdom Wound Care Management market. The report provides value (USD million), volume (units) and average price (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment within market categories – Ostomy Drainage Bags, Advanced Wound Management, Pressure Relief Devices, Wound Closure Devices, Traditional Wound Management, Compression Therapy, Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT), Tissue Engineering, Wound Debridement Devices and Automated Suturing Devices. The report also provides company shares and distribution shares data for each of the aforementioned market categories. The report is supplemented with global corporate-level profiles of the key market participants with information on company financials and pipeline products, wherever available.
Scope
- Market size and company share data for Wound Care Management market categories – Ostomy Drainage Bags, Advanced Wound Management, Pressure Relief Devices, Wound Closure Devices, Traditional Wound Management, Compression Therapy, Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT), Tissue Engineering, Wound Debridement Devices and Automated Suturing Devices.
- Annualized market revenues (USD million), volume (units) and average price (USD) data for each of the segments and sub-segments within market categories. Data from 2004 to 2011, forecast forward for 7 years to 2018.
- 2011 company shares and distribution shares data for each of the market categories.
- Global corporate-level profiles of key companies operating within the United Kingdom Wound Care Management market.
- Key players covered include Coloplast A/S, ConvaTec Inc., Molnlycke Health Care AB, Smith & Nephew Plc, Kinetic Concepts, Inc., Paul Hartmann AG and others.
Reasons to buy
- Develop business strategies by identifying the key market categories and segments poised for strong growth.
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies.
- Design competition strategies by identifying who-stands-where in the United Kingdom Wound Care Management competitive landscape.
- Develop capital investment strategies by identifying the key market segments expected to register strong growth in the near future.
- What are the key distribution channels and what’s the most preferred mode of product distribution – Identify, understand and capitalize.
Companies Mentioned
Coloplast A/S ConvaTec Inc. Molnlycke Health Care AB Smith & Nephew Plc Kinetic Concepts, Inc. Paul Hartmann AG Covidien plc Hollister Incorporated ArjoHuntleigh Ethicon, Inc. Sidhil Limited B. Braun Melsungen AG Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. Laboratoires Urgo S.A. SIGVARIS, Inc. Synergy Health plc Baxter International Inc. Takeda Pharmaceuticals International GmbH 3M Health Care Ltd. BSN medical GmbH Talley Group Limited medi GmbH & Co. KG Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc Systagenix Wound Management Limited Invacare Corporation Johnson & Johnson Derma Sciences, Inc. Lohmann & Rauscher GmbH & Co. KG Julius Zorn, Inc. Medela AG Karomed
