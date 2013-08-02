United Medical Credit Continues to Receive Positive Customer Reviews and High Ratings

Newport Beach, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/02/2013 -- During medical procedures, patients want to be operated on by only the most qualified surgeons—no matter how much it costs. Because it can be expensive to pay for surgeries out of pocket, many individuals seek the assistance of medical financing companies.



For several years, individuals seeking cosmetic surgery financing have always depended on United Medical Credit, a company that offers options to individuals who need assistance paying for medical devices and cosmetic and healthcare procedures. The company has helped countless individuals find financing solutions that fit their budget, especially because it is a frequently updated resource that connects clients to payment plans for cosmetic procedures, vision correction, dentistry, audiology, general healthcare, and more.



Recently, United Medical Credit announced that it received more exemplary reviews from satisfied customers. Many customers who reviewed the company on TrustLink.com noted that the company’s employees were hardworking, patient, and excellent at providing customer service.



United Medical Credit receives positive customer reviews because of its dedication to finding medical financing solutions for its customers.



According to a recent blog post posted on United Medical Credit, “United Medical Credit – More Medical Financing Options – More Solutions,” healthcare is no longer inexpensive yet patients need more services. The company’s goal to assist all clients—even those with bad credit—has made them a leader in the surgery financing business.



“The secret to UMC’s success and our ability to help so many people is in how we manage our loan process,” stated an article on United Medical Credit. “We work with a broad network of healthcare providers and finance companies around the country to help get you the right loan at the best possible rate, even if you don’t exactly have a sterling credit rating.”



Individuals interested in learning more about United Medical Credit and its services can visit the company’s website for additional information.



About United Medical Credit

United Medical Credit is a leading national provider of cosmetic surgery financing for consumers. It offers flexible plans to accommodate most people, regardless of credit profile. The company provides superior customer service to its customers and healthcare providers alike and can be used as a payment option for expenses not covered by insurance or to bridge situations when desired care exceeds insurance coverage. Some of the healthcare specialties covered include general healthcare, cosmetic surgery, dentistry, vision correction, audiology, fertility and bariatric treatments procedures. For more information, please visit http://www.unitedmedicalcredit.com