United Medical Credit Helps People with Affording Medical Care and Paying for Medical Procedures

Newport Beach, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2013 -- The continually rising cost of medical care has made it harder for many Americans who may not have health insurance or cannot get approval for certain procedures, to afford care that could increase the quality and length of their lives. Because of this, many are going without necessary treatment rather than paying for medical procedures out of pocket. United Medical Credit is a company that provides innovative healthcare financing programs to ensure these people get the health care they need.



According to a recent CNN article, the Commonwealth Fund’s Health Insurance Survey showed that the high cost of health services deterred about 80 million people, or 43 percent of adult Americans, from visiting the doctor or accessing medical services in 2012. What’s more, the study showed that it’s not just the uninsured or underinsured who have trouble affording care. In fact, 28% of adults with adequate insurance went without treatments because of the associated cost.



United Medical Credit caters to such people, with financing options that work for a broad spectrum of credit and income situations. The company’s programs help people meet just about any medical need, including cosmetic and bariatric surgery, Lasik and corrective eye surgery, fertility treatments and dental procedures. Unlike insurance companies, United Medical Credit works directly with healthcare providers to make repayment of the loan simple and less expensive.



“People shouldn’t have to forgo certain medical procedures because their insurance companies don’t think they are needed or due to lack of cash on hand,” said a representative of the company. In describing their flexible financing programs he said, “You can think of United Medical Credit as your own medical credit card that enables you to afford treatments that can significantly improve the quality of your life.”



