United Medical Credit Hires More Staff to Contact Doctors and Promote Their Financing Services

Newport Beach, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/14/2013 -- United Medical Credit, a top national provider of healthcare financing options for consumers, including gastric bypass and lap band financing and more, has recently hired additional staff in order to effectively contact as many physicians as possible and promote the company’s financing services. The increase in staff is all part of the company’s overall goal to bolster their finance department in order to assist patients with both good and bad credit to get the help they need with bariatric surgery financing.



In recent years, gastric bypass and lap band surgeries have grown rapidly in popularity as an effective way to help overweight individuals lose significant weight. Since many obese individuals suffer from health problems, such procedures can not only change the way one looks, but can also have a significant impact on one’s overall well-being. Unfortunately, in many cases, individuals who are candidates for lap band or bariatric surgery are unable to afford it, due to a lack of insurance or a policy that does not cover such procedures.



This is where United Medical Credit can help. The company’s management feels strongly that individuals who do not have insurance coverage or have poor credit scores, they should not be denied the opportunity to change their lives and health for the better. They are devoted to helping as many patients as possible with lap band, bariatric and gastric sleeve financing.



In addition to the new staff members, United Medical Credit recently reached out to a large community chat room devoted to lap band surgery, where individuals were invited to share their lap band stories with others.



A blog that is posted on the United Medical Credit website clearly explains how to finance lap band through the company. United Medical Credit offers loans for bariatric procedures from $500 to $20,000, and features affordable monthly payments, competitive interest rates and no penalties for pre-payment.



“Our bariatric loans allow patients to schedule their procedures when it is most convenient,” the blog explained, adding that the friendly and helpful staff from United Medical Credit work around their patients’ time and directly with their physicians to make sure they get the attention they deserve.



“Don’t let financial worries stop you from getting necessary medical attention. Apply online or call United Medical Credit directly so an associate can help guide you through the lending process.”



About United Medical Credit

United Medical Credit is a leading national provider of healthcare financing solutions for consumers. It offers flexible plans to accommodate most people, regardless of credit profile. The company provides superior customer service to its customers and healthcare providers alike and can be used as a payment option for expenses not covered by insurance or to bridge situations when desired care exceeds insurance coverage. Some of the healthcare specialties covered include general healthcare, cosmetic surgery, dentistry, vision correction, audiology, fertility and bariatric treatments procedures. For more information, please visit http://www.unitedmedicalcredit.com/