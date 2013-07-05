United Medical Credit Receives Exemplary Reviews from Customers

Newport Beach, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/05/2013 -- Numerous individuals across the United States find it impossible to pay for medical procedures without the help of cosmetic surgery financing. However, medical financing companies often decline applicants due to bad credit or their inability to afford down payments and high interest rates.



For the past few years, those interested in learning about their cosmetic surgery financing options have always consulted United Medical Credit, one of the leading medical financing companies in the United States. The company, which is best known for its excellent customer service and complete honesty with all clients, is determined to deliver ideal financing solutions to all applicants who seek its help.



Recently, United Medical Credit received a number of positive testimonials from satisfied clients. According the company’s various TrustLink reviews, United Medical Credit’s associates are extremely helpful, qualified, and timely in responses.



“We had a very positive experience with United Medical Credit,” stated Jaclyn G., a former client. “Adrian was very professional and helpful in providing us guidance through the loan process. He was thorough and understanding when we had questions and very quick to respond to our e-mail or phone calls.”



All of United Medical Credit’s representatives were able to guide clients through the finance company’s application portal, ensuring that the clients were able to receive financing for their procedures. United Medical Credit currently offers healthcare financing for cosmetic, weight loss, dental, fertility, Lasik, hearing, and eye surgeries.



Individuals interested in learning more about United Medical Credit and its services can visit the company’s website for more information.



About United Medical Credit

United Medical Credit is a leading national provider of cosmetic surgery financing for consumers. It offers flexible plans to accommodate most people, regardless of credit profile. The company provides superior customer service to its customers and healthcare providers alike and can be used as a payment option for expenses not covered by insurance or to bridge situations when desired care exceeds insurance coverage. Some of the healthcare specialties covered include general healthcare, cosmetic surgery, dentistry, vision correction, audiology, fertility and bariatric treatments procedures. For more information, please visit http://www.unitedmedicalcredit.com