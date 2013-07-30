United Medical Education Announces Summer Sales on ACLS, PALS and BLS Certifications

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2013 -- United Medical Education, a medical certification institution who teaches ACLS, PALS, BLS and CPR online, is announcing a special summer promotion. Students who enroll in two courses will receive a 10 percent discount and those who enroll in three courses will receive a 15 percent discount off the regular cost of each class. The advanced cardiac life support, basic life support and pediatric advanced life support courses never expire so students can take them at their convenience. Students also maintain access to the training materials even after they’ve successfully completed the exams.



United Medical Education designed its courses based on many years of experience and knowing what medical professionals most desire in their ACLS, PALS, and BLS certification. It has developed an online automated testing and delivery system that guides students to success at their own pace. “We have designed our courses to be as fast and as easy as desired by the student,” said a spokesperson for the institution. “We let you choose your pace and rate of success and you can certify or recertify in less than one hour in the comfort of your own home or office.”



Provider cards from United Medical Education are accepted on both a national and international level. And, it is the only ACLS, PALS, and BLS certification institution to offer a course verification system. So, students needn’t worry about mailing or faxing copies of their cards when applying to a new hospital or school. Those who’ve completed courses can grant hospitals and schools access to their certification information online through their private database.



Registering for ACLS certification online, BLS certification online or PALS certification online is easy. Interested students just visit www.ACLS-PALS-BLS.com and select their desired courses. Both certification and recertification are available for ACLS online, BLS online and PALS online.



After registering for courses at ACLS-PALS-BLS.com students have all the training materials and account functionality they need to obtain their provider cards. And, students continue to have access to the training materials after completing their exams. Materials are constantly refreshed as the AHA publishes new standards and guidelines so students never fall behind on the latest life saving techniques.



About United Medical Education

United Medical Education provides medical certifications entirely online for Advanced Cardiac Life Support (ACLS), Pediatric Advanced Life Support (PALS), and Basic Life Support (BLS). Their primary mission is to educate both healthcare providers and every day citizens on how to save a life through the use of cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR). For more information, visit: http://www.acls-pals-bls.com/