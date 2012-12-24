United Medical Education's New Twitter Account Now Serving Thousands Needing PALS Certification

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2012 -- United Medical Education's new Twitter account is now serving thousands of followers throughout the world. The online PALS certification company’s Twitter page offers up-to-date information on new website content, certification and recertification reminders and a wide range of detailed articles on related healthcare issues. Additionally, the United Medical Education Facebook page is now being seen by tens of thousands.



In order to perform the necessary skills required in many health industries, it is essential for medical professionals to be current with all of their certifications. This includes the (Advanced Cardiac Life Support) ACLS certification, (Pediatric Advanced Life Support) PALS certification and the (Basic Life Support) BLS certification. But given the overly hectic lives of most health professionals, it can be difficult to find the time to complete the necessary exams for these certifications.



United Medical Education features a unique web-based automated system where people can obtain their ACLS online certification, PALS online certification and BLS online certification, all from the comfort of their homes. The system allows users to study, take their exam and receive their provider cards via the Internet.



Whether looking to earn their ACLS recertification or obtain their BLS certification for the first time, people can take advantage of United Medical Education’s wide selection of benefits, including free study materials, no hands-on skills checks, instant exam results, instant card and certificate and free unlimited exam retakes.



All of the company’s programs are created by licensed and certified healthcare providers and all follow the current CPR and ECC guidelines set forth by the American Heart Association and ILCOR.



Additionally, United Medical Education features an online course verification system that allows employers and schools to quickly and easily verify that a person has completed their required certification.



According to United Medical Education, “We are the only certifying agency that provides a private verification code that assures you, your employers, and your school that successful completion of the course actually took place.”



People interested in earning more than one certification can receive a special discount through United Medical Education. The company offers a 10 percent discount for people ordering two courses and a 15 percent discount for people ordering three courses.



People can receive updates from United Medical Education by following the company’s Twitter feed at Twitter.com/AclsPalsBls or by becoming a fan of their Facebook page at Facebook.com/UnitedMedicalEducation.



For more information, visit http://www.acls-pals-bls.com



About United Medical Education

United Medical Education provides online education and certification for ACLS, PALS and BLS courses. The company has an automated system that allows users to study, take the exam and receive their provider cards online. Additionally, United Medical Education provides free online CPR instruction and study manuals.