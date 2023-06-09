United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Long Term Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Possible Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/09/2023 -- An investigation was announced concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors and officers of United Natural Foods, Inc..



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NYSE: UNFI stocks follows a lawsuit filed against United Natural Foods, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NYSE: UNFI stocks, concerns whether certain United Natural Foods, Inc. directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that, the Defendants failed to disclose to investors that, despite its cost saving Value Path initiative, United Natural Foods had not invested in improving its data management and related infrastructure, that, as a result, the Company could not respond adequately to cost changes, such as inflationary pressure, that, as a result, the Company could not appreciate the benefits of procurement gains and inventory gains achieved during fiscal 2022, that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company's profitability would be materially adversely impacted, and that as a result of the foregoing, Defendant's positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



