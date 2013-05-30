United Sortation Solutions Manages Large Volume Transactions

Woodstock, VT -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2013 -- Since 2003 United Sortation Solutions has designed, prototyped, and manufactured hundreds of unique pieces of material handling equipment. These products are designed to meet specific elevation changes, product diverting, uniform product stacking/unstacking, selective linear product rotation, and sortation induction and receiving locations.



William Spittel, Supply Chain Manager and Jeff Zerr, Director of Engineering for United Sortation Solutions shared how one large three year purchase order from Northrop Grumman Corporation/USPS in 2008 was the moment they realized the system being used was not capable of handling the large number of components and transactions required.



Before MISys United Sortation Solutions used basically an excel spread sheets and an in-house MRP system. Spittel shared, “MISys offered the capability to define the company’s needs to schedule large numbers of items over a long period of time and were able to continue to utilize QuickBooks as part of United Sortation Solutions’ billing needs.”



Charlie Kimbell with MISys shared, “Most of our new customers have experienced growth in their business that makes it difficult for them to keep up with the production scheduling and inventory management. The number of items is certainly a contributing factor towards the overall complexity involved with trying to manage a bigger enterprise. MISys helps them identify what to buy and when to buy it, and then simplifies the process of purchasing and managing those items.”



The reliance on Excel spreadsheets is common. Seventy percent (70%) of MISys customers use a spreadsheet to manage production scheduling and inventory before buying MISys. Kimbell insists, “It is a poor-man’s MRP that can go horribly wrong if it is not managed meticulously. Companies need more safeguards, logic and universal access to their production and inventory management rather than be held hostage to the availability and capability of one person to create and maintain an accurate spreadsheet.”



The cornerstone of MISys is knowing what to buy, and when to buy it; what to build and when to build it. The system eliminates the guesswork involved and gives companies the ability to use a just-in-time inventory purchasing, reducing their investment in inventory by 25-40%.



Since 2008 United Sortation Solutions had MISys installed and were able to start using the software during the same day. The company continued to utilize its capability to compare costs from suppliers, keep track of Supplier Quality performance, and was more proficient in tracking the amounts of inventory that is kept on-hand.



About MISys Manufacturing

MISys Manufacturing (http://www.misysinc.com) offers one of the lowest cost-of-ownership solutions for small manufacturers, while designed to grow with the success of industrial customers, offering a scalable solution which provides the needed additional power by simply plugging in a new module.



MISys Manufacturing software products are sold directly by the company as well as hundreds of business partners in forty-eight countries. A privately held corporation headquartered in Woodstock, Vermont, MISys has more than 7,500 customers worldwide. MISys Manufacturing offers a comprehensive solution for all industries, with specific functionality for food & beverage, auto parts, industrial machinery, and plastics manufacturers. The software has evolved over 25 years to include powerful functionality required by manufacturers in the pharmaceutical, health & beauty, electronics, computer equipment and aerospace & defense industries. Comprehensive customer feedback has helped shape the technology to incorporate best practices to meet ISO certification requirements and lean manufacturing principles, at the most affordable price. Follow MISys on Twitter at @MISysinc.



