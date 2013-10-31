Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of United Spirits Limited : Consumer Packaged Goods - Company Profile, SWOT and Financial Report market report to its offering

Synopsis

"United Spirits Limited : Consumer Packaged Goods - Company Profile, SWOT & Financial Report" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key facts, major products and services, SWOT analysis, business description, company history, financial analysis, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, key employees, company locations and subsidiaries, employee biographies as well as competitive benchmarking data.



Summary

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "United Spirits Limited"



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

Examines and identifies key information and issues about "United Spirits Limited" for business intelligence requirements.

Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

Provides data on company financial performance and competitive benchmarking.

The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees, and locations and subsidiaries.



Reasons To Buy

Quickly enhance your understanding of "United Spirits Limited"

Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

Increase business/sales activities by understanding your competitors businesses better.

Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

United Spirits Limited (USL) is a manufacturer and seller of alcoholic beverages in India and other countries. USL, the spirits and wine wing of the Indian conglomerate UB Group has a 59.00% market share for its first line brands in India. The company produces and sells alcoholic beverages through tie-up units and brand franchise. USL offers broad range of beers, spirits, wine, scotch, whisky, vodka, rum, and brandy under 140 market leading brands including Hayward, Black Dog, Dalmore, Antiquity, Bagpiper, Celebration Rum, McDowell's Green Label, Gold Riband, Romanov, Vladivar, Four Seasons, Royal Challenge, McDowell's No. 1, and Honey Bee among others. The company has a portfolio of 21 Millionaires Club brands. As of March 31, 2013, the company operated 28 production facilities in India and one in Nepal . It has a global footprint with exports to over 37 countries. USL is headquartered in Bangalore, India.



Companies Mentioned



United Spirits Limited



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