United Split - Huge Choice Available for Leather Bags, Belts, or Wallets

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2014 -- Leather adds to style and is durable as well. People use wallets, belts, bags and various other accessories in leather in their day to day life. What better place to find one of the finest leather items other than United Split.



Whether it is a leather wallet, a bag or a belt for a man or a woman there is a wide range of collection with United Split that offers choice in different colors and designs. One can find leather wallets for both men and women in different styles such as western, elegant and casual in varied colors that include black, brown, grey, red and blue. There is choice available in terms of slim and small wallets, bifold and trifold wallets, and credit cards wallets.



Genuine leather bags can be found for both men and women as well again in different styles such as western, elegant and casual in various colors and designs suitable for various purposes like an evening party or an official meeting or travel as well.



Leather belts , belt buckles and other accessories can also be found in western, elegant and casual styles that can be worn according to the occasion and can be added to the wardrobe for a stylish look. The belt sizing chart on the website helps an individual choose the most suitable belt.



Their products are shipped across the world and they offer utmost customer satisfaction. Apart from product warranty they also offer money back guarantee in case the customer would like to cancel the order.



About United Split

United Split established in the year 2009 works with the purpose of providing real leather products with good quality to customers internationally throughout United States and Canada, London, Paris and Asia. Their idea of personal concept allows customers to choose their own look and appearance.



Media Contact

Madison 260 NY 10016-2401

United Split LLC

GILAD SEGEV 972544626762 CEO

www.unitedsplit.com