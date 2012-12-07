United States 2012 Wealth Book: The American Dream Revisited - New Market Research Report

New Financial Services market report from WealthInsight: "United States 2012 Wealth Book: The American Dream Revisited"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/07/2012 -- The US is the largest wealth market in the world, accounting for 5.1 million or 30% of the total number of worldwide HNWIs in 2011. This report reviews the performance and asset allocations of HNWIs and Ultra HNWIs in the US and highlights the top performing cities. It also includes an evaluation of the local wealth management industry.
Scope
The report features:
- Independent market sizing of US HNWIs across five wealth bands
- HNWI volume, wealth and allocation trends from 2007 to 2011
- HNWI volume, wealth and allocation forecasts to 2016
- HNWI and UHNWI asset allocations across 13 asset classes
- Number of UHNWIs and UHNWI growth rates in every state
- Number of UHNWIs in all major cities
- Fastest growing cities for UHNWIs
- Number of wealth managers in each city
- City wise ratings of wealth management saturation and potential
- Details of the development, challenges and opportunities of the Wealth Management and Private Banking sector in the US
- Size of local wealth management industry
- Detailed wealth management and family office information
- Insights into the drivers of HNWI wealth
Reasons to Get this Report
- The WealthInsight Intelligence Center Database is an unparalleled resource and the leading resource of its kind. Compiled and curated by a team of expert research specialists, the database comprises profiles on major private banks, wealth managers and family offices in each country.
- The WealthInsight Intelligence Center Database also includes up to one hundred data-points on over 100,000 HNWIs from around the world. With the database as the foundation for our research and analysis, we are able obtain an unsurpassed level of granularity, insight and authority on the HNWI and wealth management universe in each of the countries and regions we cover.
- Comprehensive forecasts to 2016.
- Detailed information on UHNWIs in each major city.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, J.P. Morgan Private Bank, Citigroup Private Bank, Goldman Sachs Private Wealth Management, US. Trust, Bank of America Private Wealth Management, Northern Trust Wealth Management, BNY Mellon Wealth Management, Wells Fargo Private Bank, Key Private Bank, PNC Wealth Management, Alliance Bernstein Private Clients, Huntington Family Office, US Bancorp Wealth Management, City National Wealth Management, Fifth Third Private Bank, Wells Fargo Family Wealth, First Republic Private Wealth Management, Huntington Private Financial Group, The Commerce Trust Company
