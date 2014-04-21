United States Baby Food Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2014 -- In the U.S. the sales volume of baby food declined by around 1.8% in 2011. Much of this attributed to the decline in demand of milk based baby food products which declined by 5.4% in 2011. Increasing trend of breastfeeding and lowered birth rate were the major contributors towards the decline in baby milk product sales in the U.S. The U.S. food services industry continued its growth in 2011 recovering from its decline in 2009. Apart from this meal solutions in the U.S. also shown a small growth of 1.1% in 2011; however, 0.9% decline from 2010 growth rate percent.



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This report provides a holistic view to the overall U.S. Baby Food and Pediatric Nutrition market with over view of North America Market and 11 year market data & forecast based on following segmentation:



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By Product



- Bottled baby food

- Baby cereals

- Baby snacks

- Baby soups

- Canned & Frozen baby foods



By Type



- Dried Baby Food

- Milk Formula

- Prepared Baby Food

- Other Baby Food



Country Covered

- U.S.



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