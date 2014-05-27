Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/27/2014 -- RnRMarketResearch.com adds “United States Cardiac Rhythm Management Market Outlook to 2020” report to its research database.
The data in the report is derived from dynamic market forecast models. GlobalData uses epidemiology and capital equipment-based models to estimate and forecast the market size. The objective is to provide information that represents the most up-to-date data of the industry possible. The epidemiology-based forecasting model makes use of epidemiology data gathered from research publications and primary interviews with physicians to establish the target patient population and treatment flow patterns for individual diseases and therapies. Using prevalence and incidence data and diagnosed and treated population, the epidemiology-based forecasting model arrives at the final numbers.
“United States Cardiac Rhythm Management Market Outlook to 2020?, provides key market data on the United States Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices market. The report provides value, in millions of US dollars, and volume (in units) and average price data (in US dollars), within market categories – Cardiac Resynchronisation Therapy (Defibrillators and Pacemakers), Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators, Implantable Loop Recorders and Pacemakers. The report also provides company shares and distribution shares data for the market category, and global corporate-level profiles of the key market participants, pipeline products, and news and deals related to the Cardiac Rhythm Management Market wherever available.
Complete Report Available @ http://www.rnrmarketresearch.com/united-states-cardiac-rhythm-management-market-outlook-to-2020-market-report.html .
Capital equipment-based forecasting models are done based on the installed base, replacements and new sales of a specific device/equipment in healthcare facilities such as hospitals, clinics and diagnostic centers. Data for average number of units per facility is used to arrive at the installed base of the capital equipment. Sales for a particular year are arrived at by calculating the replacement units and new units (additional and first-time purchases).
Extensive interviews are conducted with key opinion leaders (KOLs), physicians and industry experts to validate the market size, company share and distribution share data and analysis.
Scope
- Market size for Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices categories – Cardiac Resynchronisation Therapy, Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators, Implantable Loop Recorders and Pacemakers.
- Annualized market revenue (USD million), volume (units) and average selling price ($) data for the market categories. Data is provided from 2005 to 2012 and forecast to 2020.
- 2012 company shares and distribution shares data for the market category.
- Global corporate-level profiles of key companies operating within the United States Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices market.
- Key players covered include Medtronic, Inc., St. Jude Medical, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation and BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG.
Order a Purchase Copy of this report @ http://www.rnrmarketresearch.com/contacts/purchase?rname=180840 . (Single User License – US$2500)
Reasons to buy
- Develop business strategies by identifying the key market categories and segments poised for strong growth in the future.
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies.
- Design competition strategies by identifying who-stands-where in the market.
- Develop investment strategies by identifying the key market segments expected to register strong growth in the near future.
- What are the key distribution channels and what’s the most preferred mode of product distribution – Identify, understand and capitalize.
1.1 List of Tables
Table 1: Cardiac Rhythm Management Market, United States, Revenue ($m), USD Constant, Historic, 2005-2012 13
Table 2: Cardiac Rhythm Management Market, United States, Revenue ($m), USD Constant, Forecast, 2012-2020 15
Table 3: Cardiac Resynchronisation Therapy Market, United States, Revenue ($m), USD Constant, Historic, 2005-2012 17
Table 4: Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators Market, United States, Revenue ($m), USD Constant, Historic, 2005-2012 19
Table 5: Pacemakers Market, United States, Revenue ($m), USD Constant, Historic, 2005-2012 21
Table 6: Cardiac Resynchronisation Therapy Market, United States, Revenue ($m), USD Constant, Forecast, 2012-2020 23
Table 7: Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators Market, United States, Revenue ($m), USD Constant, Forecast, 2012-2020 25
Table 8: Pacemakers Market, United States, Revenue ($m), USD Constant, Forecast, 2012-2020 27
Table 9: Cardiac Rhythm Management Market, United States, Volume (Units), Historic, 2005-2012 29
Table 10: Cardiac Rhythm Management Market, United States, Volume (Units), Forecast, 2012-2020 31
Table 11: Cardiac Resynchronisation Therapy Market, United States, Volume (Units), Historic, 2005-2012 33
Table 12: Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators Market, United States, Volume (Units), Historic, 2005-2012 35
Table 13: Pacemakers Market, United States, Volume (Units), Historic, 2005-2012 37
Table 14: Cardiac Resynchronisation Therapy Market, United States, Volume (Units), Forecast, 2012-2020 39
Table 15: Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators Market, United States, Volume (Units), Forecast, 2012-2020 41
Table 16: Pacemakers Market, United States, Volume (Units), Forecast, 2012-2020 43
Table 17: Cardiac Rhythm Management Market, United States, Average Price ($), Historic, 2005-2012 44
Table 18: Cardiac Rhythm Management Market, United States, Average Price ($), Forecast, 2012-2020 45
Table 19: Cardiac Rhythm Management Market, United States, Distribution Share by Revenue ($m), USD Constant, 2011-2012 46
Table 20: Cardiac Rhythm Management Market, United States, Company Share by Revenue ($m), USD Constant, 2011-2012 48
Table 21: Cardiac Rhythm Management Market Pipeline Products 51
Table 22: Merit Medical Completes Acquisition Of Thomas Medical From GE Healthcare For Up To US$167 Million 52
Table 23: Medtronic Completes Public Offering Of Notes Due 2017 For US$250 Million 54
Table 24: Medtronic Completes Public Offering Of 0.875% Notes Due 2017 For US$250 Million 56
Table 25: Medtronic Completes Public Offering Of Notes Due 2024 For US$850 Million 58
Table 26: Medtronic Completes Public Offering Of Notes Due 2044 For US$650 Million 60
Table 27: Medtronic Completes Public Offering Of Notes Due 2018 For US$1 Billion 62
Table 28: Medtronic Completes Public Offering Of Notes Due 2043 For US$750 Million 64
Table 29: Medtronic Completes Public Offering Of Notes Due 2023 For US$1.25 Billion 66
Table 30: Stereotaxis Files Registration Statement For Public Offering Of Securities For Up To US$75 Million 68
Table 31: Stereotaxis Completes Rights Offering Of Shares For US$10.2 Million 69
Table 32: ZOLL Medical Enters Into Licensing Agreement With Inovise Medical 70
Table 33: Rijuven Raises US$0.3 Million In Venture Financing 71
Table 34: iRhythm Technologies Raises US$16 Million In Series D Financing 72
Table 35: iRhythm Technologies Raises US$3.5 Million In Venture Financing 74
Table 36 Total Number of Primary Research Participants, Cardiovascular Devices Market, by Country 138
1.2 List of Figures
Figure 1: Cardiac Rhythm Management Market, United States, Revenue ($m), USD Constant, Historic, 2005-2012 12
Figure 2: Cardiac Rhythm Management Market, United States, Revenue ($m), USD Constant, Forecast, 2012-2020 14
Figure 3: Cardiac Resynchronisation Therapy Market, United States, Revenue ($m), USD Constant, Historic, 2005-2012 16
Figure 4: Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators Market, United States, Revenue ($m), USD Constant, Historic, 2005-2012 18
Figure 5: Pacemakers Market, United States, Revenue ($m), USD Constant, Historic, 2005-2012 20
Figure 6: Cardiac Resynchronisation Therapy Market, United States, Revenue ($m), USD Constant, Forecast, 2012-2020 22
Figure 7: Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators Market, United States, Revenue ($m), USD Constant, Forecast, 2012-2020 24
Figure 8: Pacemakers Market, United States, Revenue ($m), USD Constant, Forecast, 2012-2020 26
Figure 9: Cardiac Rhythm Management Market, United States, Volume (Units), Historic, 2005-2012 28
Figure 10: Cardiac Rhythm Management Market, United States, Volume (Units), Forecast, 2012-2020 30
Figure 11: Cardiac Resynchronisation Therapy Market, United States, Volume (Units), Historic, 2005-2012 32
Figure 12: Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators Market, United States, Volume (Units), Historic, 2005-2012 34
Figure 13: Pacemakers Market, United States, Volume (Units), Historic, 2005-2012 36
Figure 14: Cardiac Resynchronisation Therapy Market, United States, Volume (Units), Forecast, 2012-2020 38
Figure 15: Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators Market, United States, Volume (Units), Forecast, 2012-2020 40
Figure 16: Pacemakers Market, United States, Volume (Units), Forecast, 2012-2020 42
Figure 17: Cardiac Rhythm Management Market, United States, Company Share (%), 2012 47
Figure 18: GlobalData Epidemiology-Based Forecasting Model 140
Figure 19: GlobalData Capital Equipment-Based Forecasting Model 141
Figure 20: Primary Interviews by Participant Type (%) 142
Browse more reports on Cardiovascular Device Market @ http://www.rnrmarketresearch.com/reports/life-sciences/medical-devices/cardiovascular-device .
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