Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of United States Cellular Corporation - Company Capsule market report to its offering

Synopsis

"United States Cellular Corporation - Company Capsule" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key facts, major products and services, financial ratios, financial analysis, key employees.



Summary

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "United States Cellular Corporation"



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

- Identifies crucial company information about "United States Cellular Corporation" along with major products and services for business intelligence requirements.

- Provides key ratios on company's financial performance.

- Identifies key employees to assist with key business decisions.

- Provides annual and interim financial ratios.



ReasonsToBuy

- Enhance your understanding of "United States Cellular Corporation"

- Increase business/sales activities by understanding customers' businesses better.

- Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.

- Qualify prospective partners, affiliates or suppliers.

- Acquire up-to-date company information and an understanding of the company's financial health.



Key Highlights

United States Cellular Corporation (U.S. Cellular) is a wireless telecommunications service provider based in the US. The company provides wireless voice and data services. It offers phones such as android phones, windows phones, blackberry phones, tablets, wireless modems, mobile hotspots, home phone, 4g LTE and protector series. U.S. Cellular provides accessories, which include battery, bluetooth, car kit, charging, data and memory and screen protection. In addition, the company uses roaming agreements with other wireless carriers to provide service to its customers. It operates through its subsidiaries such as BANGOR CELLULAR TELEPHONE, L.P., USCC PURCHASE, LLC, WESTELCOM CELLULAR, INC and CHARLOTTESVILLE CELLULAR PARTNERSHIP, among others. The company was founded in the year 1983. U.S. Cellular is headquartered in Illinois, Chicago, the US.



Companies Mentioned



United States Cellular Corporation



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