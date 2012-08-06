Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "United States Defence & Security Report Q3 2012", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2012 -- Following the withdrawal of US forces from Iraq, which was completed on December 18 2011, the country is now contemplating the eventual withdrawal of its forces from Afghanistan; a process that will begin in mid-2012, and is expected to be completed by 2015.
As the US reduces its footprint in the country, it will hand over an increasing share of the security burden to the Afghan National Army and police force. Despite the end of NATO's involvement in Afghanistan being on the horizon, relations between Washington DC and Kabul continue to be strained, following a string of high profile incidents where Afghan civilians have been murdered, copies of the Qur'an destroyed and Taliban corpses desecrated.
The eventual withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan is expected to yield significant savings to the Department of Defense budget. For Fiscal Year (FY) 2013, President Barack Obama has requested US$525.4bn. During the next decade, the Pentagon is expected to make budget savings of up to US$487bn, which will be achieved, in part, by the cessation of military operations in Afghanistan.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Over the long term, the US will make a major reduction in the size of its strategic nuclear weapons inventory. Currently, around 5,000 operational and reserve nuclear warheads are in the possession of the US armed forces, including around 200 tactical nuclear weapons. The New START (Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty) agreement between Russia and the US will see the Department of Defense reducing its air-launched and sea-launched nuclear weapons delivery systems.
Although ballistic missile defence efforts proved highly controversial during the administration of President George W. Bush, they have continued, albeit in a different form, under President Obama's administration. The Missile Defence Agency, the branch of the Pentagon supervising ballistic missile defence initiatives, is currently pursuing several programmes aimed at destroying ballistic missiles during their boost, ascent, midcourse and terminal phases of flight.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Defense research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- United Arab Emirates Defence & Security Report Q3 2012
- Israel Defence & Security Report Q3 2012
- Australia Defence & Security Report Q3 2012
- Russia Defence & Security Report Q3 2012
- Turkey Defence & Security Report Q3 2012
- United Kingdom Defence & Security Report Q3 2012
- China Defence & Security Report Q3 2012
- Brazil Defence & Security Report Q3 2012
- Singapore Defence & Security Report Q3 2012