Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2014 -- "United States External Defibrillators Market Outlook to 2020", provides key market data on the United States External Defibrillators market. The report provides value, in millions of US dollars, and volume (in units) and average price data (in US dollars), within market categories - Manual Defibrillators, Professional AED and Public Access AED.



The report also provides company shares and distribution shares data for each of these market categories, and global corporate-level profiles of the key market participants, pipeline products, and news and deals related to the External Defibrillators market wherever available.



The data in the report is derived from dynamic market forecast models. GlobalData uses epidemiology and capital equipment-based models to estimate and forecast the market size. The objective is to provide information that represents the most up-to-date data of the industry possible.



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The epidemiology-based forecasting model makes use of epidemiology data gathered from research publications and primary interviews with physicians to establish the target patient population and treatment flow patterns for individual diseases and therapies. Using prevalence and incidence data and diagnosed and treated population, the epidemiology-based forecasting model arrives at the final numbers.



Capital equipment-based forecasting models are done based on the installed base, replacements and new sales of a specific device/equipment in healthcare facilities such as hospitals, clinics and diagnostic centers. Data for average number of units per facility is used to arrive at the installed base of the capital equipment. Sales for a particular year are arrived at by calculating the replacement units and new units (additional and first-time purchases).



Extensive interviews are conducted with key opinion leaders (KOLs), physicians and industry experts to validate the market size, company share and distribution share data and analysis.



Scope



- Market size for External Defibrillators categories - Manual Defibrillators, Professional AED and Public Access AED.

- Annualized market revenues (USD million), volume (units) and average selling price ($) data for each of the market categories. Data is provided from 2005 to 2012 and forecast to 2020.

- 2012 company shares and distribution shares data for the market category.

- Global corporate-level profiles of key companies operating within the United States External Defibrillators market.

- Key players covered include ZOLL Medical Corporation, Philips Healthcare, Medtronic, Inc. and Cardiac Science Corporation.



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Table of Contents



1.1 List of Tables 4

1.2 List of Figures 4

2 Introduction 5

2.1 What Is This Report About? 5

2.2 External Defibrillators Market Segmentation 5

2.3 Definitions of Markets Covered in the Report 6

3 External Defibrillators Market, United States 7

3.1 External Defibrillators Market, United States, Revenue ($m), 2005-2012 7

3.2 External Defibrillators Market, United States, Revenue ($m), 2012-2020 9

3.3 External Defibrillators Market, United States, Volume (Units), 2005-2012 11

3.4 External Defibrillators Market, United States, Volume (Units), 2012-2020 13

3.5 External Defibrillators Market, United States, Average Price ($), 2005-2020 15

3.6 External Defibrillators Market, United States, Distribution Share by Revenue ($m), 2011-2012 16

3.7 External Defibrillators Market, United States, Company Share by Revenue ($m), 2011-2012 17

4 Overview of Key Companies in United States, External Defibrillators Market 19

4.1 Philips Healthcare 19

4.1.1 Company Overview 19

4.2 Zoll Medical Corporation 19

4.2.1 Company Overview 19

4.3 Physio-Control, Inc. 19

4.3.1 Company Overview 19

4.4 Opto Circuits India Limited 20

4.4.1 Company Overview 20

4.5 HeartSine Technologies, Inc. 20

4.5.1 Company Overview 20

4.6 Defibtech, LLC 20

4.6.1 Company Overview 20



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5 Financial Deals Landscape 21

5.1 Acquisition 21

5.1.1 Nihon Kohden Completes Acquisition Of Defibtech, Producer Of Defibrillators 21

5.2 Debt Offerings 23

5.2.1 Medtronic Completes Public Offering Of Notes Due 2017 For US$250 Million 23

5.2.2 Medtronic Completes Public Offering Of 0.875% Notes Due 2017 For US$250 Million 25

5.2.3 Medtronic Completes Public Offering Of Notes Due 2024 For US$850 Million 27

5.2.4 Medtronic Completes Public Offering Of Notes Due 2044 For US$650 Million 29

5.2.5 Medtronic Completes Public Offering Of Notes Due 2018 For US$1 Billion 31

5.2.6 Medtronic Completes Public Offering Of Notes Due 2043 For US$750 Million 33

5.2.7 Medtronic Completes Public Offering Of Notes Due 2023 For US$1.25 Billion 35

5.3 Partnerships 37

5.3.1 ZOLL Medical Enters Into Licensing Agreement With GS Electro Medical For Real CPR Help 37

6 Recent Developments 38

6.1 Corporate Communications 38

6.1.1 Feb 04, 2014: Brent Shafer appointed Chief Executive Officer of Philips North America 38

6.2 Financial Announcements 38

6.2.1 Feb 18, 2014: Medtronic Reports Third Quarter Earnings 38

6.2.2 Nov 19, 2013: Medtronic Reports Second Quarter Earnings 40

6.2.3 Nov 11, 2013: Medtronic to Announce Financial Results for Its Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2014 42

6.2.4 Aug 20, 2013: Medtronic Reports First Quarter Earnings 42

6.2.5 Aug 12, 2013: Medtronic to Announce Financial Results for Its First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2014 44

6.2.6 May 21, 2013: Medtronic Reports Revenue Of $16.6 Billion In Fiscal 2013 44



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