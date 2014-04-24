Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of United States Information Technology Report Q2 2014 market report to its offering

The outlook for US IT spending remains strong relative to the majority of developed markets

over the medium term, as a result of stronger economic performance and a greater appetite from

enterprises for the latest products and solutions. Cloud computing, real-time enterprise software, security

and big data are all areas of spending in which we expect to see rapid growth. We also expect continued

demand growth for tablets in the retail market; however, desktop and notebook sales continue to be

squeezed. There is also potential for deeper fiscal retrenchment to hit government IT spending. The NSA

PRISM scandal continues to produce fallout amid concerns about data security in the cloud computing

market. Total spending is expected to reach US$622bn in 2014, up 5.9% from 2013, and grow at a CAGR of

4.3% to 2018.

Headline Expenditure Projections

? Computer Hardware Sales: US$152bn in 2013 to US$157bn in 2014, an increase of 3.9%. Booming

tablet sales are driving growth while desktop and notebook sales are under continuing pressure from

cannibalisation.

? Software Sales: US$173bn in 2013 to US$184bn in 2014, an increase of 6.4%. Emerging technologies

such as machine-to-machine and big data are being adopted by enterprises, while demand for cyber

security solutions is also an area of growth.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/153195/united-states-information-technology-report-q2-2014.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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