Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of United States Infrastructure Report Q3 2013 market report to its offering

The US construction sector returned to growth in line with our expectations in 2012, coming in

at 3.2% versus our 3.4% estimate. We believe the sector will remain in positive territory until the end of our

forecast period in 2022, although growth will slow in y-o-y terms. Residential construction will be the main

driver of growth in the near term, whilst infrastructure will struggle as a result of low government capacity

to invest and non-residential will continue to stagnate.

Key Developments:

? Residential construction will continue to be the main driver keeping growth in the construction sector in

positive territory in 2013. Housing starts have continued their uneven growth path, reaching 914k as of

May 2013. However, they are still some way below peak of 2,273k seen in January 2006, indicating that

there are further gains to be made.



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http://www.reportstack.com/product/138989/united-states-infrastructure-report-q3-2013.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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