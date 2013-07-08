United States Insurance Report Q3 2013 - New Market Study Published

Fast Market Research recommends "United States Insurance Report Q3 2013" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/08/2013 -- Key Insights On The US Insurance Sector
The United States Insurance Report considers the prospects for both life and non-life (property & casualty and health) insurers. As of early 2013, the newsflow continues to highlight the strength of both major segments - in face of substantial challenges.
In spite of a patchy economy and an interest rate environment that reduces demand for (and/or profits from) particular products, most leading life insurance companies are reporting higher sales volumes (and/or prices) for their offerings - with fixed annuities being the main exception. The implication is that the industry continues to enjoy the trust and support of households and businesses at a time that the numbers of people who are at or near retirement age is growing. Several of the leading life insurance companies (and non-life companies) have been buying back stock. The US treasury has been making a profitable exit from its various exposures to AIG. In what should be seen as a sign of confidence, AIG (which is one of the companies that has been buying back stock) has announced that its global non-life and US life operations will be rebranded AIG and AIG Life & Retirement respectively. Prudential Financial's agreement to buy the individual life operations of The Hartford, in a deal, which closed in early 2013, is another landmark.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Insurance research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Non-life Insurance - Global Group of Eight (G8) Industry Guide
- New Zealand Insurance Report Q3 2013
- Non-life Insurance - North America (NAFTA) Industry Guide
- United Kingdom Insurance Report 2013
- Non-Life Insurance in the United States
- Non-Life Insurance: Global Industry Guide
- Motor Insurance: Global Industry Guide
- Life Insurance in the United States
- United Arab Emirates Insurance Report Q2 2013
- Mexico Insurance Report Q3 2013