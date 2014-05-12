United States - Molecular Diagnostics Market: USA Test Volume Forecast & Companies

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2014 -- Molecular diagnostics is a rapidly–advancing area of research and medicine, with new technologies and applications being added continuously. Molecular diagnostics is the promising area which can transform disease diagnosis, as diagnosis based on symptoms and use of surrogate markers is replaced by genomic and proteomic analysis. This fundamental shift offers the promise for early disease detection, potentially before symptoms have even occurred.



View Full Report with TOC at: http://www.researchmoz.us/united-states-usa-molecular-diagnostics-market-test-volume-forecast-and-companies-report.html



United States molecular diagnostic market for 2018 is anticipated to more than double from its current value in 2013. In United States molecular diagnostic market, infectious disease controls the highest market share in 2013.



But in terms of test volume food pathogen testing takes the lead pushing infectious disease at number two position.



Molecular oncology tests have emerged as a significant rapidly growing market segment. In the current medical diagnostics market, molecular diagnostics for cancer testing offers one of the brightest areas for growth and innovation. United States constitutes the largest regional market for blood screening and blood products. Molecular diagnostics is also starting to emerge as an important tool for HLA Testing, Food Pathogen Detection Testing and other disease areas.



In companies market share Hologic Inc., Myriad Genetics and Becton Dickinson together these 3 companies control more than 50% market share for 2013. However Becton Dickinson is expected to lose its market share gradually and Roche is expected to take its place by 2018.



Table of Content



1. Executive Summary



2. United States Molecular Diagnostics Market, Test Volume & Forecast (2010 – 2018)

2.1 United States Molecular Diagnostics Market & Forecast

2.2 United States Molecular Diagnostics Test Volume & Forecast



3. United States Molecular Diagnostics Market & Volume Share (2010 – 2018)

3.1 United States Molecular Diagnostics Market Share & Forecast – Application Wise

3.2 United States Molecular Diagnostics Market Share & Forecast – Company Wise

3.3 United States Molecular Diagnostics Test Volume Share & Forecast – Application Wise.....



Browse More Reports from Renub Research Publisher at: http://www.researchmoz.us/publisher/renub-research-31.html



United States Molecular Diagnostics Market & Test Volume – Application Segment Analysis (2010 – 2018)



1. Oncology Testing

- Breast Cancer

- Colorectal Cancer

- Prostate Cancer

- Others

2. Infectious Diseases

- Virology Testing

- HPV Testing

- HAI Testing

- Critical Care Testing

3. Genetic Testing

4. Blood Screening

5. Food Pathogen Testing

6. Tissue Typing (HLA Testing)



Related Reports:-



Smallpox - Pipeline Review, H1 2014



This report provides comprehensive information on the therapeutic development for Smallpox, complete with comparative analysis at various stages, therapeutics assessment by drug target, mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type, along with latest updates, and featured news and press releases. It also reviews key players involved in the therapeutic development for Smallpox and special features on late-stage and discontinued projects. Browse Full Report with TOC at: http://www.researchmoz.us/smallpox-pipeline-review-h1-2014-report.html



Urinary Tract Infections - Pipeline Review, H1 2014



his report provides comprehensive information on the therapeutic development for Urinary Tract Infections, complete with comparative analysis at various stages, therapeutics assessment by drug target, mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type, along with latest updates, and featured news and press releases. It also reviews key players involved in the therapeutic development for Urinary Tract Infections and special features on late-stage and discontinued projects. Browse Full Report with TOC at: http://www.researchmoz.us/urinary-tract-infections-pipeline-review-h1-2014-report.html



About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz ( http://www.researchmoz.us/ ) is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports. Our market research databases integrate statistics with analysis from global, regional, country and company perspectives. We provide the market context, competitor insight and future trends needed for strategic planning.



For More Information Kindly Contact:

Mrs.Sheela AK

Tel:+1-518-618-1030

Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: sales@researchmoz.us

Blog: http://marketingresearchreport.wordpress.com/