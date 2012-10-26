"United States Patient Monitoring Market Outlook to 2018 - Fetal Monitors, Multiparameter Patient Monitoring, Neonatal Monitors, Non-Invasive Blood Pressure Monitors and Others" - New Market Report

Recently published research from GlobalData, "United States Patient Monitoring Market Outlook to 2018 - Fetal Monitors, Multiparameter Patient Monitoring, Neonatal Monitors, Non-Invasive Blood Pressure Monitors and Others", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/26/2012 -- GlobalData's new report, "United States Patient Monitoring Market Outlook to 2018 - Fetal Monitors, Multiparameter Patient Monitoring, Neonatal Monitors, Non-Invasive Blood Pressure Monitors and Others" provides key market data on the United States Patient Monitoring market. The report provides value (USD million), volume (units) and average price (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment within seven market categories - Fetal Monitors, Micro-Electromechanical Systems, Multiparameter Patient Monitoring, Neonatal Monitors, Non-Invasive Blood Pressure Monitors, Patient Monitoring Accessories and Remote Patient Monitoring. The report also provides company shares and distribution shares data for each of the aforementioned market categories. The report is supplemented with global corporate-level profiles of the key market participants with information on company financials and pipeline products, wherever available.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Market size and company share data for Patient Monitoring market categories - Fetal Monitors, Micro-Electromechanical Systems, Multiparameter Patient Monitoring, Neonatal Monitors, Non-Invasive Blood Pressure Monitors, Patient Monitoring Accessories and Remote Patient Monitoring.
- Annualized market revenues (USD million), volume (units) and average price (USD) data for each of the segments and sub-segments within seven market categories. Data from 2004 to 2011, forecast forward for 7 years to 2018.
- 2011 company shares and distribution shares data for each of the seven market categories.
- Global corporate-level profiles of key companies operating within the United States Patient Monitoringmarket.
- Key players covered include Philips Healthcare, GE Healthcare, 3M Health Care Ltd., Covidien plc, OSI Systems, Inc., Omron Healthcare Co., Ltd. and others.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Develop business strategies by identifying the key market categories and segments poised for strong growth.
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies.
- Design competition strategies by identifying who-stands-where in the United States Patient Monitoring competitive landscape.
- Develop capital investment strategies by identifying the key market segments expected to register strong growth in the near future.
- What are the key distribution channels and what's the most preferred mode of product distribution - Identify, understand and capitalize.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Philips Healthcare, GE Healthcare, 3M Health Care Ltd., Covidien plc, OSI Systems, Inc., Omron Healthcare Co., Ltd., Welch Allyn Inc., Draegerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Mindray Medical International Limited, Ambu A/S, Nihon Kohden Corporation, ConMed Corporation, Microlife Corporation, Medtronic, Inc., St. Jude Medical, Inc., A&D Medical / LifeSource, Honeywell HomMed LLC, Biotronik SE & Co. KG, Schiller AG, Paul Hartmann AG, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cardiocom, LLC, Robert Bosch Healthcare Systems, Inc., Terumo Corporation, ArjoHuntleigh
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Medical Devices research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- United States Patient Monitoring Market Outlook to 2017 - Fetal Monitors, Multiparameter Patient Monitoring, Neonatal Monitors, Non-Invasive Blood Pressure Monitors, Remote Patient Monitoring and Others
- United Kingdom Patient Monitoring Market Outlook to 2018 - Fetal Monitors, Multiparameter Patient Monitoring, Neonatal Monitors, Non-Invasive Blood Pressure Monitors and Others
- United Kingdom Patient Monitoring Market Outlook to 2017 - Fetal Monitors, Multiparameter Patient Monitoring, Neonatal Monitors, Non-Invasive Blood Pressure Monitors, Remote Patient Monitoring and Others
- United Arab Emirates Patient Monitoring Market Outlook to 2017 - Fetal Monitors, Multiparameter Patient Monitoring, Neonatal Monitors, Non-Invasive Blood Pressure Monitors, Remote Patient Monitoring and Others
- China Patient Monitoring Market Outlook to 2018 - Fetal Monitors, Multiparameter Patient Monitoring, Neonatal Monitors, Non-Invasive Blood Pressure Monitors and Others
- North America Patient Monitoring Market Outlook to 2017 - Fetal Monitors, Multiparameter Patient Monitoring, Neonatal Monitors, Non-Invasive Blood Pressure Monitors, Remote Patient Monitoring and Others
- Europe Patient Monitoring Market Outlook to 2017 - Fetal Monitors, Multiparameter Patient Monitoring, Neonatal Monitors, Non-Invasive Blood Pressure Monitors, Remote Patient Monitoring and Others
- Argentina Patient Monitoring Market Outlook to 2017 - Fetal Monitors, Multiparameter Patient Monitoring, Neonatal Monitors, Non-Invasive Blood Pressure Monitors, Remote Patient Monitoring and Others
- Taiwan Patient Monitoring Market Outlook to 2017 - Fetal Monitors, Multiparameter Patient Monitoring, Neonatal Monitors, Non-Invasive Blood Pressure Monitors, Remote Patient Monitoring and Others
- Belgium Patient Monitoring Market Outlook to 2017 - Fetal Monitors, Multiparameter Patient Monitoring, Neonatal Monitors, Non-Invasive Blood Pressure Monitors, Remote Patient Monitoring and Others