United States Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q2 2013 - New Report Available

Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "United States Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q2 2013", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/24/2013 -- For years to come, the US pharmaceutical market will remain the most attractive to drugmakers. Considerable absolute sales figures and high expected growth are supported by a robust economy and political stability. Access to healthcare in general and medicines in particular is unmatched globally. Patients, prescribers and payers are accustomed to the newest and, by definition, most expensive therapeutics and diagnostics. The key risk to our outlook is downward pressure on healthcare spending, due to the need for the government to balance expenditure with income.
Headline Expenditure Projections:
- Pharmaceuticals: US$343.5bn in 2012 to US$350.9bn in 2013; +2.1% growth in local currency terms. Forecast slightly up from Q113. - - Healthcare: US$2,773bn in 2012 to US$2,965bn in 2013; +6.9% growth in local currency terms. Forecast up from Q113.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Risk/Reward Rating: The US's Pharmaceutical Risk/Reward Rating (RRR) score for Q213 is unchanged from the previous quarter. This is also the case for all other countries in BMI's proprietary system, which ranks pharmaceutical markets according to attractiveness to multinational drugmakers. A minor reweighting of one of the RRR components is being implemented to improve the tool, and the adjusted scores for all markets will be published in the Q313 updates of the Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare reports. The US has a RRR score of 80.6 out of 100, making it the most attractive pharmaceutical market globally.
Key Trends And Developments:
- In March 2013, BMI revised upwards its forecast for the US pharmaceutical market following a reassessment of actual and anticipated operating conditions. We now expect medicine sales to post a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.2% over the next 10 years.
- In February 2013, the administration of US President Barack Obama drew up a list of the essential health benefits that insurers should provide to consumers in the individual and small group markets. These benefits have been outlined under the new healthcare reform law.
- In February 2013, Republicans and Democrats introduced a bill to ban payments from brand-name drugmakers to generic drugmakers to keep generics off the market. These payments, known as 'pay-fordelay' deals, occur when large drug companies resolve patent litigation with potentially infringing generic drugmakers by reaching a settlement that delays a generic version of a drug in exchange for payment.
- In January 2013, The US government confirmed that spending on prescription drugs grew by 2.9% yearon- year in 2011. Spending rose to US$263bn in total. The increased spend has been attributed to the increased prices of brand-name drugs by analysis published by the actuary office at the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Healthcare research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- United Arab Emirates Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q2 2013
- United Kingdom Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q2 2013
- Iran Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q2 2013
- United States Healthcare IT Market Outlook to 2018 - Clinical IT Systems and Medical Imaging Information Systems
- Jordan Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q2 2013
- Ghana Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q2 2013
- Lithuania Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q2 2013
- Kuwait Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q3 2013
- Sri Lanka Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q2 2013
- Greece Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q2 2013