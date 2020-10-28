Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2020 -- The United States Proton Therapy Market Research Report 2020 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). Further, the report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the United States Proton Therapy market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market fluctuations during the forecast period. The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.



The United States Proton Therapy market is expected to reach nearly US$ 1 Billion, potentially US$ 7 Billion by 2025.



Top Key Players in the United States Proton Therapy Market: Optivus, Hitachi, Ion Beam Applications(IBA), Varian Medical Systems, Mevion Medical Systems



Market growth can be attributed to factors such as rising cancer incidence, increasing a number of proton therapy centers, decreasing cost of proton therapy treatment, technological advances and market adoption. However, high costs involved in the establishment of the center is likely to restrain growth in the forecast period.



The report further sheds light on the number of treatment rooms, current and upcoming proton therapy centers. In addition, the report also provides essential insights on the number of patients treated at US proton therapy centers from 2008 to 2015.



The report also includes an assessment of US reimbursement scenario, proton therapy clinical trials and offers a clear view of the proton therapy center component analysis. Key trends in terms of venture capital investment, collaborations, partnerships, licensing and development agreements are analyzed with details. The report also explores a detailed description of growth drivers and inhibitors of the US proton therapy market.



Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.



