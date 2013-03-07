United States Real Estate Report Q1 2013 - New Study Released

Fast Market Research recommends "United States Real Estate Report Q1 2013" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/07/2013 -- The US real estate report examines the commercial office, retail, industrial and construction sectors in the country in the context of a gradual return to growth.
With a focus on the principal cities of New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas and Philadelphia, the report covers the rental market performance in terms of rates and yields over the past 18 months and examines how best to maximise returns in the commercial real estate market, while minimising investment risk and exploring the impact of economic on a market that can dictate regional performance. Despite the bleak horizon outlined at the beginning of 2012, the US commercial real estate market is continuing to exhibit signs of a recovery in 2013, albeit a cautious one. Positive consumer sentiment has gone some way to keeping real estate investment afloat. The overriding view seems to be that the outlook for commercial real estate is improving, but that ongoing vulnerability in the market is leading to continued caution among real estate players. This indicates that while the recovery is under way, it will continue to be slow.
Office vacancy levels currently remain high, and forecasts for a decline in unemployment have not yet reversed this trend. New office space is being added at a higher rate, but has not yet matched that discarded during the downturn. Our latest data collection in July of 2012 has revealed the recovery in the office market continues to be patchy, while the retail segment posted some very strong results in comparison to its peers. Retail activity is being buoyed by a shift in focus to second-tier shopping malls, as competition for top quality space has saturated that part of the market. International retailers are also pursuing expansion plans across the US, taking advantage of a recent move for some major retailers to close some of their stores. Meanwhile, industrial production in the US - which has long been a driver of growth - remains flat - and rental rates have seen the gains of H211 already eroded.
Key Points:
- The US economy continues to expand at a very modest pace. The downside shock risks remain prevalent, but the balance of evidence suggests that the economy has and will continue to avoid recession barring a major external crisis, or the triggering of the 'fiscal cliff' in 2013.
- Leading construction data is reinforcing our long-held view that the US construction industry will return to growth in 2012. In fact, the data implies a more positive investment climate for the sector than we had previously factored in, and thus we are upgrading our 2012 growth estimate to 1.2%, with further upside potential. The key growth divers remain the energy and utilities sector, as well as the ongoing revival in residential construction.
