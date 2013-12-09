United States Real Estate Report Q4 2013 - New Market Report

Fast Market Research recommends "United States Real Estate Report Q4 2013" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/09/2013 -- In spite of the relative optimism surrounding the US commercial real estate sector in 2013 as the economy starts to gather steam, the sector is facing many of the same problems as 2012: the physical drag of the fiscal cliff, Chinese growth bottoming out, geopolitical risk and the euro debt and slow eurozone economies. However the risks are set to be less severe as balance sheets for consumers and businesses have improved and extra liquidity in the market should induce more transactions and reduce market associated risks.
Commercial real estate (CRE) expansion is dependent on a healthy macroeconomic environment. We have recently revised down our 2013 US real GDP growth forecast from 2.1% to 1.8%, but maintain that the US economy is gaining steam and is set for more rapid expansion. Indeed, the downward revision to 2013's growth forecast is mostly attributable to the Q1 figure and base effects from Q412, and we believe risks are to our 2014 and 2015 real GDP growth forecasts of 2.7% and 2.6% are predominantly to the upside. Poor economic growth affects the real estate sector as it dampens both property fundamentals and capital markets, putting downwards pressure on tenant retentions, rental growth, yields, development activity, financing and asset values.
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With a focus on the cities of New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas and Philadelphia, the report covers the rental market performance in terms of rates and yields and examines how best to maximise returns in the commercial real estate market, while minimising investment risk and exploring the impact of economic on a market that can dictate regional performance. Despite the bleak horizon outlined at the beginning of 2012, the US commercial real estate market is continuing to show signs of a recovery in 2013, albeit a cautious one. Positive consumer sentiment has gone some way to keeping real estate investment afloat. The overriding view seems to be that the outlook for commercial real estate is improving, but that ongoing vulnerability in the market is leading to continued caution among real estate players. This indicates that while the recovery is under way, it will continue to be slow.
Key Points:
- The US real estate report examines the commercial office, retail, industrial and construction sectors in the country in the context of a gradual return to growth.
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